MacSharry receives commitments over future cardiology services at Sligo University Hospital in exchange for Government support

TD for Sligo/Leitrim Marc MacSharry says he has received commitments regarding the provision of improved cardiology services at Sligo University Hospital in exchange for his support ahead of tonight’s Sinn Féin motion of no confidence vote in the Government.

MacSharry says he has given his support to the Government in exchange for a centralised cardiology department at Sligo University Hospital.

Separately, MacSharry has also held discussions with the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien regarding the inclusion of County Sligo in the MICA redress scheme.

MacSharry posted on his social media: “Throughout the last 24 hours I have concluded negotiations for voting to avoid a General Election this evening based on my insistence for a solution to our Cardiology neglect and assurances of Sligo's inclusion in the MICA redress scheme.

"I held discussions with An Taoiseach followed by further discussions with Minister Stephen Donnelly in unison with SUH, Cardiologist Dr. Donal Murray. In return for my support, I have received commitments, as can be verified by Dr Murray for a centralised Cardiology Department at SUH with an increase to 3 cardiologists, the provision of a Coronary CT Angio Scanner, the stated preference of Dr. Murray and his team given technological advances in the area and in addition the provision of the associated support team in Radiography, Radiology, Admin and so on.

"Further the prioritisation of the already committed to 4 story medical block with 42 singe rooms over 2 floors has also been secured for my vote but critically the provision of a fully centralised Cardiology Department on a floor of its own.

"Finally, for cases which require Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (Stenting), dedicated and specific space will be set aside for Sligo based cardiologists for procedures at Galway University Hospital.

"I have sought and been granted these assurances based on the requests of the SUH Cardiology Team and in return for my support for the Government for the said vote this evening.

"The Sligo University Hospital Cardiology team assure me that this is a very substantial improvement on cardiac service capability up to now.

" Separately, as a condition of my support I held discussion this morning with Minister Darragh O Brien to ensure the inclusion of County Sligo in the MICA scheme once Sligo County Council makes its submission.

"He will travel to Sligo next week to affirm this commitment.”