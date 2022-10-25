MacSharry claims he’s not getting fair treatment by Fianna Fáil in complaint process

Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry has claimed he hasm’t been afforded fair procedure by Fianna Fáil in relation to a complaint from a North Sligo councillor.

Deputy MacSharry’s bid to be re-instated into the party’s parliamentary party was dramatically halted at the last minute last week when it became known he was the subject of a complaint from Cllr Gilroy.

It is believed a dispute arose between the two men in a WhatsApp messaging group over the future of cardiology services at Sligo University Hospital. The Sligo Champion understands that Deputy MacSharry has written to FF headquarters and complained that he has not been afforded the confidentiality or fair procedures required by the policies of the party in relation to the complaint by Cllr Gilroy.

Deputy MacSharry claims this arises from public comments by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Chief Whip Jack Chambers in relation to the complaint.

It is understood Deputy MacSharry expects to be re-admitted to the parliamentary party at this evening (Wednesday’s) meeting and has requested a formal process of investigation into Cllr Gilroy’s complaint to ensure confidentiality and fair procedure.