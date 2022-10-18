Lots of events planned across Sligo this Halloween

As the spooky season approaches there will be plenty of ghouls and goblins throughout Sligo wondering what unearthly mischief they can get up to. Coming into this eerie time there is plenty happening around the county both horrid and homely, whether that’s to put on your sailors cap on and discover this regions rich heritage, enter the haunted walls of Sligo’s university, or kick back to some live music, we’ve got you covered:

AHOY! Maritime Heritage Weekend:

The coastal village of Rosses Point is the ideal setting for the 2022 Maritime Heritage Weekend. Famed for its island views and blue flag beaches the area is steeped in maritime heritage and tradition.

Enjoy heritage brought to life with talks and lectures from sailors, explorers and historians in the atmospheric setting of Harry’s Bar, amidst an ever-expanding collection of maritime memorabilia and photographs and the beautiful club house bar of County Sligo Golf Club

Keynote speaking for the weekend is Dr. Criostoir Mac Carthaigh discussing ‘Down to the Sea – Boats of Our North Atlantic Communities’ focusing on the skills and traditions or boat-building and seafaring at Moneygold, Sligo.

The National Museum Irish Folklife collection of the amounts to over 37,000 objects complemented by extensive archive documentation including a library, recordings and image collections. The aim of the Irish Folklife Division is to collect and preserve objects representing the traditional way of life of Ireland.

Fergus O’Gorman will launch his book, Antarctic Affair during the weekend. Now 87 years old, this is his first book telling the fantastic life story of the only living Irishman to have overwintered in Antarctica. He boarded the royal research ship Shackleton at Southampton age 21 in October 1957 to undertake his first job as a research biologist. He returned after three years studying seals, penguins, flying albatross and petrels. Fergus took part in Pat Falvey’s “Beyond Endurance’’ expedition following in the footsteps of Shackleton, and later joined the British Antarctic memorial journey to the Falklands and the Antarctic Peninsula to visit and commemorate the 28 members of the British Antarctic Survey who died in the Antarctic between 1948 and 2003. A long-time consultant to UNESCO he was the director of the first Masters Programme in World Heritage Management at UCD.

Check out all of this and plenty more at the Maritime Heritage Weekend on the weekend of October 21 – 23.

‘The Fiddler of Dooney’ competition:

Get ready for the return of ‘The Fiddler of Dooney’ fiddler competition that is back for the first time since before the pandemic.

While the memories of endless music and dance at county & provincial Fleadhs and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar are still fresh in the minds of countless musicians and traditional music followers the Sligo Town Branch of Comhaltas are busily preparing for this year’s Fiddler of Dooney Competition. One of Ireland’s premier fiddle competitions ‘The Fiddler of Dooney’, takes place on Saturday 29th and Sunday October 30th.

The competition hasn’t taken place since Clare Anne Kearns, an Offaly native with Sooey roots, won the title in 2019. The venue is once again the, acoustically perfect, Methodist Church in Wine Street. The Junior Competition gets under way at 11.00 on Saturday 29th and the Senior Competition begins at 2.00 p.m. on Sunday 30th. Doors open at 10.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. respectively.

Entrants are expected from all four provinces. The competition has a prize fund of 2,500 euro. The senior winner will be presented with a cheque for 1,000 euro and a specially designed plaque.

The plaque is a one-off piece in ceramic and unique to each year. The 2022 plaque has been designed by ceramicist Tom Callery. The list of former winners is a roll call of the best of Irish fiddle players. Competitors in ‘The Fiddler of Dooney’ have regularly featured among the prize-winners at all The Fleadhs or at the Sligo Feiseanna.

Many of the entrants will join other top-class musicians at the sessions around Sligo town during the bank-holiday weekend.

A haunting time at Atlantic Technological University:

On Halloween night a haunting will begin at Sligo’s technological university as the halls come alive with nightmare creatures, zombies, and screams.

In the making for the past six months this is sure to be the most terrifying Halloween event across the North West with zombies and creates haunting the halls of the college, as well as a mini scary feature film to be projected in the reception area.

The area of ATU devoted to the ATU Haunting is 1 km long and will be packed with hungry undead, so be sure to wear running shoes.

Those attending the ATU haunting don’t have to worry about missing out on some Halloween treats; coffee, crêpes and ice-cream will be served by Simon Galvin to soothe the nerves after any frightening encounters.

Event director, Eamon McAndrew said: “The theme for the event is zombies and horrible creatures that want to eat the public alive. It will be all things Halloween. “We are also showing a mini scary feature film in the large lecture halls in the reception area. We are very excited about it.

“All sorts of weird and wonderful creatures will be featured. There will also be theatrical entertainment at the entrance to the event backed with Halloween music to entertain people as they prepare to enter the scare zones, it promises to be a great evening full of surprises.”

A children’s event will take place earlier in the evening and is designed to be a positive Halloween experience for kids. Tickets for the ATU Haunting at www.northsligoac.ie

Zombie Hunt – Sligo Rowing Club

For a family fun day why not head out to the Sligo Rowing Club’s Zombie Hunt on Sunday October 31.

Taking place at the rowing club beside Doorly Park this Sunday evening event will feature a scary chase with zombies by the river.

Prizes to be won for the best costumes for both adults and children.

Free refreshments and facepainting for the kids will be available on the day and attendees are encouraged to pick up tickets as soon as possible as places are limited.

Admission is priced at €5 per child, €10 per adult, or €20 per family and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Kilty to Cashel concert

Following the last hugely successful themed Concert called Kilty Remembers, Kiltyclogher with the aid of Leitrim County Council and the Leitrim live performance funding are putting on what promises to be a very nostalgic concert on Sunday October 30.

You will lift the latch in Rogagh Cashel or a house in Kiltyclogher and be entertained by these very talented musical sisters who have retained a repertoire songs and stories that are common to these two border communities they will be joined on stage by a host of surprise guests including Fergus Bogue, Gerry Mc Mahon and Grace Doolan

In the literal sense, the road from Kiltyclogher to Cashel was a windy and one which holds memories for a lot of people on both sides of the border. Despite it being partitioned by the road closures in the troubles, this did not wipe out the togetherness of the two border communities. The true spirit of unison and friendship remained alive, and this was accentuated by the musical Mc Keaney family who connected both communities by their songs, music and dance and revival of traditions.

The award winning McKeaney sisters are renowned in their rural Leitrim- Fermanagh area as very entertaining musical family. Mary, Rosie, Kathleen, Peggy, and Anna have been entertaining audiences all around Ireland and abroad over the decades.

Concert takes place on Sunday 30th October at 8.00 p.m. in Kiltyclogher Community Centre.

Tickets for the concert can be obtained on Eventbrite or phone 083 1553183 or text 085 1605327.

House of the Hag: A Halloween Celebration

The White Hag Brewery and Binder presents the Spooktacular House of the Hag on Saturday October 29. Featuring live music and DJs with craft beer on the eve of Samhain there will a silent disco, fancy dress, full taproom bar, and brewery tours.

With music from Pretty Happy, Some Remain, and DJ Fergal D’Arcy entry is free from 5-10pm and there is €250 up for grabs for the best fancy dress prize.

All this taking place at the White Hag Brewery in Ballymote.