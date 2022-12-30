Long wait times predicted over New Year period for out of hours doctor service in Sligo, Leitrim and Cavan

The public has been asked to be patient as an out of hours doctor service in the North West comes under pressure due to the rise in respiratory infections.

Caredoc which provides a GP out of hours service is continuing to experience very high levels of activity. It is asking for patience in the event of longer wait times over the New Year period until what the HSE says is “this exceptionally high demand returns to normal winter activity levels.”

Caredoc’s arrangements for the New Year Bank Holiday weekend are: Friday 30th December 6pm – Tuesday 3rd January 9am Caredoc provides urgent out-of-hours GP care for patients of participating practices in Sligo, North Leitrim and West Cavan. The service can be contacted by calling 0818 365399

The GP out-of-hours service is for patients needing urgent medical care. Where symptoms are mild, patients should access the HSE - Under The Weather website for helpful self-care advice and attend their pharmacy for over the counter medication as appropriate.

Caredoc is not a replacement for the Emergency Services. For emergencies call 999 or 112

GP out-of-hours services across the country are experiencing unprecedented levels of patient activity as a result of persistent levels of raised respiratory infections in the community.

It is predicted that the weeks ahead will be extremely busy and all efforts are being made, however please expect to wait in a queue to have your call managed during peak times.