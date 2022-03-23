Long delays and Covid-19 outbreaks in many wards at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital is at breaking point as it grapples to deal with long waiting times in its Emergency Department and Covid-19 outbreaks in a number of wards.

The hospital says people presenting to the Emergency Department are currently experiencing long waiting times and have issued an apology for this.

Up to yesterday evening (Tuesday) there are 35 patients on trolleys waiting to be admitted to a bed on a ward.

COVID-19 is continuing to have an impact on hospital services with more than 60 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital. In addition, there are currently nine wards in the hospital dealing with outbreaks.

The ongoing pressure on bed capacity means that patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward. The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

“The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or GP out of hours service, in the first instance.

“Access for visitors to the wards affected by COVID-19 outbreaks is limited to compassionate grounds only and must be organised in advance with the nurse manager on the ward,” said a HSE statement.