Local students awarded scholarships at Mary Immaculate College

Pictured recently at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) was Diarmuid Dowd from Boyle, Co. Roscommon, who received an Undergraduate Entrance Scholarship to the BA in Liberal Arts programme at MIC.

Pictured recently at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) was Ciara McHugh from Ballymote, Co. Sligo, who received an Undergraduate Entrance Scholarship to the BA in Education, Mathematics and Business Studies programme at MIC Thurles.

Two local students have been awarded an Entrance Scholarship from Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in recognition of their impressive Leaving Cert results.

Ciara McHugh from Ballymote and Diarmuid Dowd from Boyle were among 47 first year MIC students to be celebrated by the College.

Ciara attended St Attracta's Community School in Tubbercurry and received 589 points in her Leaving Certificate exams.

She's now studying on the BA in Education, Mathematics and Business Studies programme at MIC's Thurles campus.

Diarmuid, who attended Abbey Community College, Boyle, is studying on MIC's Liberal Arts programme at the Limerick campus after receiving 520 points in his exams.

The awardees, who are studying across MIC’s programmes in Liberal Arts, Early Childhood Care & Education and Primary and Post-Primary Teaching, hail from every corner of Ireland.

The scholarships, which are valued at €2,000 each, are generally officially presented to recipients at a special on-campus event but this was not possible this year due to COVID-19.

According to MIC’s Student Recruitment Officer, Dr Patrick Cosgrove: “Every student who progresses immediately from second-level study is eligible for the scholarships, which are shared among all our undergraduate programmes across both campuses. We were very impressed with the calibre of candidates this year and we saw 15 students exceeding 600 points, 11 of whom achieved the maximum 625 points. I want to wish the students the very best as they continue their studies with MIC.

"Incoming students are also eligible to apply for our popular Elite Sports Scholarships and the CAO Concession scheme. Unfortunately, it's not possible to hold on-campus Open Days at present due to COVID-19 but those who are considering studying at MIC can find out everything you need to know about our 13 undergraduate programmes, including our newly launched Bachelor of Science in Psychology, at www.mic.ie/CAO.”