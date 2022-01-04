Links to France emphasised during ambassador’s visit to Sligo

The French Ambassador to Ireland Vincent Guerin made his first visit to Sligo recently, accompanied by Honorary French Consul for Connacht and Donegal, Catherine Cagneux. The Ambassador met with the Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Taylor, Chief Executive Martin Lydon, CEO Sligo Chamber Aidan Doyle, and President of IT Sligo Brendan McCormack. Following the meeting there was a reception in the Ambassador’s honour in the Council Chamber, attended by Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Councillor Arthur Gibbons, along with Councillors Rosaleen O Grady, Tom Fox, and Thomas Walsh. President of Sligo Town Twinning Dymphna Gorman also attended, accompanied by French Secretary Town Twinning, Marie Claude Ward and a local member of French business community, Philipe Huel. In his address, the Cathaoirleach noted links between Sligo and France. “The relationship between Ireland and France is strong, and this is reflected at local level by the association between Sligo and our friends in our twin town of Crozon. “There is an interesting historical context to Irish-French relations. “There has been trading between the Port of Sligo and France since the Middles Ages. “Sligo school children are aware of our local involvement in the 1798 rebellion, and General Humbert’s efforts to help the cause of Ireland’s rebellion. We remember the Battle of Carricknagat, when a combined force of French troops and Irish rebels defeated a force of British troops near Collooney. “A young Irish aide to General Humbert, Lieutenant Bartholomew Teeling,cleared the way for the advancing Irish-French. “A statue of Teeling was erected in 1898, on the centenary of the battle. “Today, our connections with France, and in particular with our friends in Crozon, embrace a wide spectrum of activity, including exchanges in the realms of culture, sport, enterprise, education and tourism. Sligo “IT has fostered many linkages with French universities andparticipates in the Erasmus programme to enable student exchanges. “It is currently involved in a European North West INTERREG programme with four French partners including the University of Lorraine,” he said.