Leitrim driver’s ‘nightmare’ wait for NCT appointment and being told she’ll need engineer’s report in the absence of a cert for her insurance to be valid

Lyn Brooks, like so many other road users over the last number of months, had heard advice that those requiring a National Car Test (NCT) in the near future would be wise to book one without delay. “It all started last October, I was listening to the radio and it was advising people there was a massive backlog and people should book as quickly as possible,” Lyn told The Sligo Champion. Lyn’s NCT was due for mid-November and so at the beginning of October she went online, as she had done many times before, to book a test. “It was then she saw there would be nothing available until January 26 and alarm bells went off that this was not going to be as straightforward as she initially hoped. Little did Lyn know this was just the beginning of a long ordeal lasting many months that would include cancelled appointments, an unusual request for an engineer’s report by her insurance company, gardaí advice to keep her vehicle off the road, and mountains of hearsay, conflicting information, and utter confusion. Lyn was concerned that that her car, a 2007 Suzuki Vitara, would no longer be road compliant by the time the January appointment came around, but her nerves were slightly eased when she read that Insurance Ireland were advising insurances companies to give some leeway to people who could not get their test as a result of the massive backlog. Previous reports have revealed motorists facing wait times of more than six months for an appointment and as of the beginning of February there are 375,000 vehicles on Irish roads without a valid certificate. “There’s a bit of a grey area with insurance. “Strictly speaking you need a valid NCT for your insurance to be valid,” Lyn said. “At the time I didn’t check with my company because Insurance Ireland was advising them to take a compassionate view.” However, Lyn was struck that the insurance companies themselves were not communicating this information directly to their customers. “I think it’s pretty poor, they have our email addresses and are quick to send special offers, reminders, and other things,” she said. “But not something as important as whether your insurance is still being covered if you don’t have an NCT through no fault of your own. “You are reliant on hearsay, but you would think a body like Insurance Ireland would know what their members are planning on doing.” Lyn continued driving apprehensively and then two days before her January test was informed it had been cancelled. “They sent me a text cancelling, they said it was due to operational reasons. “Then when I spoke to them on the phone, they told me it was because of Covid,” Lyn said. Operators have alluded to the impact of “the Great Resignation” where so many workers changed jobs during the pandemic, and an ageing workforce as reasons for the huge backlog in NCT testing. “It was strange. A friend of mine had her test booked for the same day. Mine was at 11:30am and hers was 1:30pm, and hers didn’t get cancelled,” Lyn said. “Another friend’s appointment was cancelled the night before their test. “They were given just 12 hours’ notice, however they heard someone else was offered a cancellation appointment on the same evening his was cancelled. It’s all over the place.” Lyn was advised to go back online and book another test straight away, doing this she found the nearest date available was June 2. “I am thinking that’s six months away, this is really getting out of hand,” she said. After posting on social media, Lyn was advised to ring up the NCT centre because many have had more luck getting an appointment this way. “I thought the phone was there for people who don’t use the internet, that you should leave that line open so those who can’t get online can get through,” she said. Lyn rang up the centre and was told she would be put on a cancellation list and that she should have an NCT date within the next four weeks. Getting anxious, she decided to contact her insurance company and make sure she would still be covered if anything was to happen in the meantime. “I know what insurance companies are like, they might turn around after an accident and say you haven’t a valid NCT, we can’t cover you,” Lyn said. A friend of Lyn’s spoke to a garda about her situation and his advice was that without an NCT it’s not road worthy and she should park it until she’s passed the test. “It seems like the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing, other places say gardaí have been told to use their discretion,” she said. Lyn was struck that although she was on a cancellation list this was not proof of an upcoming appointment and feared if she was pulled over by a garda this explanation wouldn’t cut it. Speaking with her insurance company through an online chat, Lyn says she had ‘the most awful conversation’ and it was at this point she was told she must provide an engineer’s report and a date for an upcoming NCT for her insurance to remain valid. “I kept saying I am on a cancellation list. It was like talking to a robot going round and round in circles.” The online support assistant said they require an engineer’s report from a full member of the Institute of Automotive Engineer Assessors (IAEA) Ireland, when she asked if she could speak with a manager she was told: “Managers don’t take phone calls.” Lyn contacted an engineer in Sligo, and he was utterly baffled by her request. “He asked, ‘have you had an accident?’. I said, ‘no, but my NCT has expired’,” she stated. “He went quiet and said, ‘well, what do you want me to do?’.” Lyn explained that her insurance company was asking for this report and he told her it would cost €200 and he would be testing the integrity of the car and going into detail that is not required for the NCT. Lyn’s insurance company was not going to reimburse her for any of these costs and still required her to take an additional NCT test on top of the engineer’s report. Eventually, this engineer told her that the requirement for this report was ‘ridiculous’ and he refused to carry out the test. “He couldn’t understand why the company was demanding this test, he had never heard of this before,” Lyn said. “I keep the car in good order, check the tyres and the brakes. I do everything possible to make sure it’s in a road worthy condition, that’s what you’re meant to do for the safety of yourself and for others.” Lyn says at this point she was struck by how unfair the entire situation was, she felt like she had done everything right and although the situation was entirely out of her control the onus was being put on her to resolve it through an assortment of contradictory information. “I rang the NCT people and said I am having a horrible time and I have done all I can, I tried to get the test before it was due,” she said. “They said we’ll try and get you an appointment. There was one for February 18 at 2:45pm, will you accept?” Delighted for a potential resolution at last Lyn accepted the appointment immediately. “Then they told me their supervisor is saying that the slot is now gone, it was taken off the screen as she was looking at it,” she said. “It’s so stressful and I got upset. When you are confronted with something like this and you are doing your best, you can’t argue because no one is listening to you.” Eventually, Lyn managed to secure an NCT appointment for February 19 and says she now has confirmation of this. “I printed off a copy so I could show gardaí that I have an appointment, so they could use their discretion and not give a €2,000 fine, or if there was an accident and somebody was hurt I wouldn’t have to sell my house to pay compensation fees. “There’s all these things going on in your head because you are trying your best to be a law-abiding citizen.” Lyn says that her insurance broker told her she would be insured as long as she gets that appointment and that her car passes. She says she is now hoping against hope that there won’t be another cancellation and she will be back to square one all over again. “It’s a complete shambles and I don’t know how you are supposed to navigate your way through this enormous amount of bureaucracy,” she said. “There doesn’t seem to be a cohesive plan to tell people what they need to know, it’s all hearsay and you’re getting a little bit of information here and a bit there.” Lyn says she is concerned for the thousands of drivers currently on the road without a valid NCT, and fears for those whose claims will be questioned if an accident were to occur. “We all know that if there’s a bit of wiggle room from insurance companies to get out of paying a fine they will, in the next six months how many people are going to realise their insurance is invalidated?” she asked. “The whole thing was a nightmare, I am somebody who pursues things and doesn’t let things go, but there are those who will go off and get a €200 engineer’s report that would have been unnecessary.”