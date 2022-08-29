Leaks and toilet out of order in HSE run Sligo home for those with an intellectual disability

A HSE run centre which is home to four people with an intellectual disability needs refurbishment and repair according to a HIQA report following an unannounced inspection.

The inspection at Drumniskabole Lodge was carried out in June with HIQA releasing the report last week.

The two storey house is located a few kilometres from Sligo and provides residential care for up to five adults who have an intellectual disability. Each resident has access to their own bedroom, some en-suite facilities, shared bathrooms, shared communal areas and large garden space. Staff are on duty both day and night to support the residents who live at this centre.

The report notes that there were anumber of areas in the house that required refurbishment.

“The most pressing issue was in relation to the main bathroom where there was a leak and the toilet was out of order,” said the report.

The inspector noted that the floor was wet in the main bathroom.

The maintenance department was contacted and a plumber fixed the leak on the day of inspection but the toilet remained out of order.

The report revealed that there was significant damage to the ceiling in the utility room as a result of a previous leak in the bathroom.

In addition, a number of rooms in the centre required painting and refurbishment. Walls were damaged from usual wear and from the removal of frames that had been attached to the wall. Flooring in the kitchen and the kitchen worktop were discoloured from general wear and use.

The inspector noted that there was a refurbishment plan in place.

It was stated that the centre was largely clean and tidy. Large surfaces, such as walls and floors, were visibly clean. However, harder to reach areas required a more thorough cleaning, said the inspector.

Discolouration was noted on some of the grouting in showers and black coating on the window of one en-suite bathroom. In addition, not all sinks were fully equipped to ensure good hand hygiene. A broken pedal bin was noticed in one location.

The inspector met with three of the four residents in the house. One resident was away for the day. Residents said that they were happy in their home.

The inspector said there was a pleasant atmosphere in the house. Staff were observed chatting with residents in a very friendly and respectful manner. Staff were knowledgeable on the residents’ preferred topics of conversation. They were knowledgeable on the residents’ needs and the supports required to meet those needs. They were noted offering choices to residents and respecting those choices. They supported residents to chat with the inspector. Staff were also observed completing some cleaning tasks at different points in the inspection.

One staff member was noted completing cleaning of areas in the house that were touched frequently, for example, doorhandles.

Overall, it was noted that the provider had taken steps to implement infection prevention and control measures for residents, staff and visitors. Residents and staff were knowledgeable on the steps that should be taken to avoid infection.

On the day of inspection, it was noted that not all staff adhered to the guidelines on being hand hygiene ready with some staff wearing wrist watches and rings.

Also, it was not clear that all control measures outlined in risk assessments were always implemented. For example, the risk assessment relating to the prevention of legionella outlined that unused taps should be flushed regularly. However, there was no record available on the day of inspection to show that this was happening in the centre.

A significant number of staff required training in the site specific training in relation to infection prevention and control.Seven staff required training in the management of blood and bodily fluid spills, and eight staff required training in cleaning and disinfecting the healthcare environment and patient equipment.

The inspector found that overall, there was a good service in this centre that protected residents from the risk of infection.

The HSE in a detailed response stated: “On inspection, the centre was observed to suit the needs of all residents and provides them with a safe and comfortable living environment.

“Residents had plenty of communal and private space where they can carry out activities that they enjoy.

“However it was identified that the centre requires refurbishment and repairs in the following areas - main bathroom, en-suite, kitchen, utility room and general painting of the premises.

Read More

“There is a risk assessment and Quality Improvement Plan in place to address and complete the required refurbishments.

“On the day of the inspection residents informed the inspector that they are happy in their home.

“They were also happy with the support they had received from staff in relation to COVID-19 and infection prevention and control guidelines.

“The designated centre was inspected under one regulation, Regulation 27 Protection against Infection and was found to be substantially compliant with this regulation.

“A compliance plan was completed for the service and returned to the regulatory authority. To ensure compliance with Regulation 27 Protection against Infection, the following actions have been undertaken:

“The person in charge has completed a full review of maintenance works required and there is now a plan in place with a date identified for completion,” said the HSE.

It outlined:

Wall mounted hand sanitizers are now installed at each entry point.

A deep clean of the premises has been carried out.

All compulsory Infection Prevention and Control training has now been completed.

A risk assessment in relation to Legionella has been updated.

The centre’s COVID-19 contingency plan and individual resident COVID-19 care plans have been updated.

There is now a revised audit process in place to address Infection Prevention and Control requirements.

“The HSE will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety arrangements are in place and that these systems are working effectively to ensure that person centred, safe, high quality services are provided to all residents.”