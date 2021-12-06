League would be decided on standings irrespective of games played if Covid forces stoppage

In the event that Covid restrictions force the Sligo Leitrim and District Soccer League to come to a halt, the league will be decided as per table standings, it has been confirmed.

A directive from the league issued on Sunday stated that as the league has, for most teams, reached the half way point, any forced stoppage of the league would leave the league committee with a decision to make, and therefore champions, promotion and relegation would be decided by the ranking at the time.

The directive read as follows: “From this weekend we have reached and, in some cases, passed the half way stage in our respective league competitions.

“Due to the ongoing challenges with Covid and Omicron we all have to be extremely vigilant.

“If for any reason competition(s) were unable to be completed the league placings will be taken as they stand, the highest in order of ranking at cessation will be crowned champions, with promotion and relegation also in accordance with ranking.

“This will ensure completion of the 21/22 Season leaving a clear pathway for the 22/ 23 season. Again, the above is only in the event of such a scenario requiring immediate remedial action.”

It’s vital to point out that this is only precautionary, as there is no indication anywhere that amateur sport will be halted by any new restrictions.

The Sligo Champion sought clarification on whether the league would be decided on a points per game basis, or as per the table. Teams have not all played the same number of games, and a decision to decide league titles, promotion and relegation based on this is likely to cause some controversy among clubs.

The league stated that they would be left with two options in the unlikely event the league is halted: (To decide the final standings based on) position of clubs on leader board, irrespective of number of games played or remaining.

The second option would be to cancel the league which the league said “is not an option and would be most unfair to all clubs who have made such a massive effort.”

Position at cessation of the league, should it occur, will be the deciding factor, but the league is hopeful that all clubs will be as close as possible in terms of number of games played.

“It’s vitally important that affiliates are diligent with their grounds and their own personal safety,” Secretary Noel Kennedy said.