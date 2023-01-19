Latest figures show no social housing currently under construction in North or West Sligo

Sligo County Council currently has 134 social and local authority houses under construction figures from the latest general council meeting reveal, however some councillors fear that areas are being left behind.

There are six local authority houses under construction in Bunninadden, four in Coolaney, and 15 in Tubbercurry to a total of 25.

There are also 109 other houses under construction which include the 73-home turnkey development in Finisklin that is expected to be delivered in four phases throughout 2023.

The remaining houses include: Seven in Farmhill, ten in Finisklin, six in Ballisodare, eight in Tubbercurry, and five in Killeshin.

Cllr Joseph Queenan highlighted that these figures had no provision for housing that is desperately needed in West Sligo, while Cllr Donal Gilroy added that North Sligo is also absent from the list.

“We all know there’s a housing crisis but it is very acute in Enniscrone and Easkey. I am asking what we are going to do to deal with it in the next couple of years. It's not even on the plan,” Cllr Queenan said.