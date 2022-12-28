Sligo

Late Late Toy Show’s Aron (6) gets VIP treatment during visit to Ireland West Airport

Ireland West Airport was thrilled to welcome Aron Gibbons, 6, from Westport to the airport recently for a grand tour.

Aron, who many will remember lit up The Late Late Toy Show last month when he appeared with Ryan Tubridy telling him about his love for airplanes and airports.

Aron is a regular plane spotter at Ireland West and, after seeing his appearance on the Toy Show, the airport took the opportunity to make his dream come true and bring him for a guided tour of the facility.

Aron was treated to a VIP tour of the airport where he got to see brand new fire engine and a new fleet of electric vehicles.

Whilst on his tour, he also got to meet some of the airport staff and see the inner workings of an International airport.

One of the highlights of his visit was getting to visit the Air Traffic Control Tower and watch the arrival of an Aer Lingus flight.

To cap off a memorable day, Aron got to meet the pilots of the Aer Lingus Gatwick flight who were so good to Aron and gave him a guided tour of the cockpit, explaining to him how aircraft operate and the procedures involved in landing and taking off at Ireland West Airport.

At the end of the day before departing Aron said: “I'll see ye again in a few years when I'm working here.”

