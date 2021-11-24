Last conferring ceremony for IT Sligo ahead of merge

Emma Barry who graduated with an honours degree in Business is pictured with her parents, John and Orla.

Forensic Investigation & Analysis student, Wiktoria Babiarska received the Educational Quality Standards Student Award from The Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences.

Amy Patch from Ontario, Canada, flew back to Sligo to take part in the last conferring ceremony of the institute. Amy graduated with a BSc in Medical Biotechnology.

Husband and wife Ann Marie and Valentin Gallagher from Castlebar, Co Mayo, who together graduated with a Degree in Occupational Safety & Health Management. Both are now working full-time in their chosen careers, with Ann Marie working in the region and Valentin working in a Data Centre for Facebook in Sweden.

Grace O’Neill (Navan, Co Meath), Emily Byrne (Westmeath), Georgina Kennedy (Collooney, Sligo) and Ciara Nicholson (Coolaney,Sligo) who were among the last conferred as IT Sligo graduates as Minister announces “Atlantic Technological University” as the new name for TU designation for GMIT, LYIT and IT Sligo in April.

IT Sligo holds its last conferring ceremonies last week before becoming a Technological University with Connacht Ulster Alliance partners; GMIT and LYIT in April next year.

This year the institute was able to hold an in-person ceremony after it was forced online last year due to the pandemic.

The ceremony marks the day, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, announced the three institute of GMIT, LYIT and IT Sligo will be designated a TU for the region in April 2022.

The Minister also announced that the new name will be Atlantic Technological University.

Marking the last conferring ceremony to be held by IT Sligo, President of the Institute, Dr Brendan McCormack welcomed the announcement by Minister Harris on the name and designation date of the new TU for the west and northwest.

“After 51 years this institute will cease to be a single entity, from next spring we join with our Connacht Ulster Alliance partners, GMIT and LYIT to form one Technological University, spanning the Atlantic coastline of Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Leitrim, Sligo and east to Cavan and Monaghan.

“We are also excited to announce St Angela’s will be incorporated into our institute and together we will turn Sligo into a University Town for the first time next year.”

Held over three days, 1,800 students were conferred across 10 sessions held at the Raddison Blu Hotel.

Because of public health guidelines, family and friends were unable to join the graduates in the venue but were able to enjoy celebrations and family photos under glorious sunshine outside the coastal hotel and on campus.

Wiktoria from Limerick, received the award for achieving highest grades in the final year examinations of the Programme B.Sc. (Hons) Forensic Investigation & Analysis) 2021.

During the ceremony the winner of the Corn Sheáin Mhic Mhagnais award for the academic year 2020 – 2021 was presented to Brian Mulligan.

With the evolution of the internet, twenty years ago Brian recognised the opportunity for online learning for students for whom attending physically on IT Sligo’s campus was not possible.

For part-time students who work, online study outside of working hours enabled them to meet personal/family commitments while achieving their career goal of furthering their education.

President of IT Sligo presenting the award said: “Brian’s understanding that online learning was first and foremost about people rather than technology has been the very core of our success.

“Without Brian’s inspiring vision coupled with the hard work by Brian and colleagues in the Centre for Online Learning and across the Institute, IT Sligo would not be the force in online learning that we are today.”

IT Sligo will cease to exist in April 2022 when it joins with GMIT and LYIT to form the newly named, Atlantic Technological University, making Sligo a University town for the first time. St Angela’s College has now also been incorporated into IT Sligo.