Knock’s annual Novena returns to traditional format for first time since 2019

The National Novena to Our Lady of Knock returned to its traditional format for the first time since 2019 earlier this week.

The theme for this year is ‘A Journey in Hope’ and the novena runs from last Sunday (August 14) until Monday August 22.

In excess of 8,000 pilgrims are expected to attend each day at the Shrine. As in years gone by, over the course of the novena the pilgrimage will offer nine days of reflection, prayer and a chance to reconnect with one’s faith in the unique and sacred space of Knock Shrine.

Following a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Knock parish priest and Rector of Knock Shrine, Father Richard Gibbons said: “As we gather together to give thanks at our beautiful Marian Shrine, I hope to make this year extra special for all those pilgrims who will be travelling to the Shrine to take part in the annual novena.”

On each of the nine days, ceremonies will take place at Knock Basilica beginning with concelebrated Mass at 3.00pm and 8.00pm, followed by contributions from guest speakers.

There will also be the special candlelight procession, a traditional feature of the Novena at Knock, which takes place following the 8.00pm ceremony (weather permitting).

Father Gibbons said added: “The purpose of the Novena is to recognise the unique role that Knock, as an International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine, has to play in the life of the Irish Church and to honour Our Lady.

"So many of the people who joined us online over the course of the pandemic are now coming back to visit the Shrine which is great to see.

"The Novena is always a very special highlight of the year, and we are delighted to be able to proceed with it this year.

"We look to the future with the hope of renewal, for God’s guidance and pray that this Novena will offer pilgrims the chance for thought-provoking reflection and discussion.”

A unique feature of this year’s Novena will be the ‘Synod Tent’, where members of the public will be invited to learn more about the Synod and what it means.

It will also provide an opportunity for pilgrims to listen to the ideas of what others think Knock Shrine has to offer and the Church in Ireland at this critical juncture in our history.

Sunday 21 August is the Anniversary of the Apparition, which will coincide with the Family Day. Taking place from 11.00am - 3.00pm in the beautiful grounds of the Shrine.

The Family Day is a lovely opportunity for families to get together to enjoy a range of fun activities.

All events and activities are free of charge and will take place on the beautiful grounds of Knock Shrine, close to the award-winning Knock Museum and Café Le Chéile.

Programme for remaining days:

· Thursday 18 August

3.00pm and 8.00pm: A Day of Prayer for Peace in Ukraine. Halyna Teslyuk,

Ukrainian Catholic University, Lviv, Ukraine, on a Hope that Inspires

Нок Шрайн (Церква села Нок) відзначатиме цей день як особливий день молитви за мир в Україні. Ми запрошуємо людей з української громади в Ірландії та ірландські родини, що прийняли їх до своїх осель, приєднатися до нас.

· Friday 19 August

3.00pm and 8.00pm: Lauren Conroy, student, on My Faith Story

· Saturday 20 August

3.00pm: Father Michael McKeever, Diocesan Secretary, Diocese of Raphoe, on Eucharist: a Sign of Hope

8.00pm: Professor John Feehan, Geologist, Botanist, Author and Broadcaster, on God in Everything that Lives: A Reflection on Laudato Si

· Sunday 21 August, the Anniversary of the Apparition

3.00pm: Bishop Kevin Doran, Bishop of Elphin, on They will take their place at the Feast

8.00pm: Father Richard Gibbons, PP and Rector, Knock Shrine, on Knock – the Vision of Hope

· Monday 22 August

3.00pm and 8.00pm: Archbishop Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam, on The Call of the Lord