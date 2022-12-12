Knocknarea 24 hour challenge in aid of Pieta House for Sligo mountain rescue volunteer

Richard, David and Mick will take on the challenge.

A member of Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team, Richard Kilfeather along with his friends David Foley and Mick Mercer will complete the 6km loop of Knocknarea as many times as possible in 24 hours On 20th December.

“They aim to raise €3,000 for Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team and Pieta House. SLMRT are very grateful to the three men undertaking this challenge on behalf of the team and Pieta House. To have this support means so much,” said Henry Doherty PRO for Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team.

“We are delighted to be partnered with Pieta House,” continued Mr. Doherty “as they do amazing work in providing support to those who have suicidal or self-harm thoughts. As our team is staffed fully by volunteers we rely heavily on the donations from the public.”

Richard chose Pieta House, as some of the call outs the team responded to involved recovering people who have tragically died by suicide.

Richard, David, and Mick are no strangers to endurance events. They have participated in the 46 km Eco trail Wicklow run and Run the Line, a 26 km run through the Dublin and Wicklow mountains. People can donate through the idontae page https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/knocknarea24hour or the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team Facebook and Instagram pages.