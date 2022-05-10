Knocked unconscious with punch to the head in 3am Sligo street assault

A young man was knocked unconscious, had a tooth broken ,, cut lip and suffered a head injury after he was punched in the back of the head in the centre of Sligo, the Circuit Court heard.

As a result of an incident at Fish Quay Street on August 25th 2019, Neil Cox (21) of 27 Willow Park, Maugheraboy, Sligo was charged with assault causing harm to James Noone.

Cox pleaded guilty on November 16th last and was before the court for sentencing last Friday.

The court was told that Mr Noone had been attacked twice that night, the first time outside the Glasshouse Hotel and secondly by the defendant.

Cox was represented by Mr Keith O’Grady BL, instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry, Solicitor while Mr Leo Mulrooney BL, prosecuted with Ms Elisa McHugh, State Solicitor.

Sergeant John Walsh, led by Mr Mulrooney outlined from the victim’s statement that he was walking home shortly before 3am.

Mr Noone, now aged 26, said he was facetiming a friend of his and sat across from the side entrance to the Galsshouse Hotel.

There was a crowd outside the hotel. One man, not the defendant, came across the road to him and said something to him before he slapped the phone out of his hand.

Mr Noone said that while he was picking up his phone he was hit on the head.

Another man came over, later identified as the defendant, and told him to leave while holding him and the other man apart.

Mr Noone made his way home along Fish Quay Street but he was followed by a group of men and women and they were shouting at him.

“I was kind of walking backwards as I didn’t want to turn my back on them in case they would hit me from behind,” he told Gardaí.

He feared being hit again but didn’t want it to be to the back of his head. The group surrounded him.

“The next thing I remember after that was waking up on the ground and I couldn’t remember what was after happening,” he said.

He was brought by ambulance to SligoUniversity Hospital and was transerred the next morning to Galway University Hospital for plastic surgery on his lip.

“I got five stitches in my lip and nine stitches in my head. My front tooth was also broken,” he said.

Sgt Walsh said Garda Lannon was on duty in a patrol car and at 2.55am he came across a man bleeding heavily at Fish Quay. The man told the Garda that he had fallen because he had too much to drink.

Garda Lannon rang for an ambulance but a woman at the scene also stated she had done so. While waiting on the ambulance, Mr Noone kept drifting in and out of consciousness due to the amount he had lost in the fall.

The Garda said he wasn’t happy with what Mr Noone had said about what happened as the injuries were far too severe to have come from a fall.

At 3.45am he went to SUH and spoke with Mr Noone who eventually told him that he did not fall.

The Garda obtained CCTV footage from the Glasshouse Hotel and also from the Impact office on Fish Quay Street.

Garda James Conneely looked at the footage and identified the suspect as Neil Cox.

The footage from the Impact office showed Cox hitting Mr Noone.

Gardaí contacted his mother and she agreed to bring him to the Garda Station.

He was conveyed to Ballymote Garda Station.

During a question and answer session Cox said he had been at an engagement party in the Glasshouse Hotel and got extremely drunk.

“I don’t drink that often so it’s not good when I do,” he said. He stated that he didn’t drink that often and that he had limited memory of the night.

Sgt Walsh agreed that in the first incident, Cox had broken up a fight and had acted as peacemaker.

Cox was also shown the second portion of CCTV where he is seen punching the victim. The defendant told Gardaí he could not remember doing that though he admitted doing it.

In reply to Judge Catherine Staines, Sgt Walsh said the punch which Mr Noone received to the back of the head caused him to fall forward resulting in the damage to his mouth.

Cox did not have any previous convictions. The victim was not in court and did not make a Victim Impact Statement.

Mr Noone wanted closed in the matter and after the defendant was charged he didn’t want to get involved anymore.

The CCTV footage was played to the court. It showed Cox punching the victim from behind and then being restrained by others.

In reply to Mr O’Grady, Sgt Walsh agreed that Cox had co-operated with Gardaí and had identified himself on the CCTV footage.

Sgt Walsh confirmed a woman had been at the scene when the Garda arrived.

Mr O’Grady said he was instructed that the defendant’s mother, Tara was present and she had rang for an ambulance.

Witness agreed that in his question and answer session with Gardaí Cox said he had been “plastered” and had been attending a cousin’s engagement party.

The witness further agreed it had been a one punch assault by the defendant and that such assaults were common place.

It was an issue not just in Sligo but across the country, said Sgt Walsh.

Gardaí, as a result, had launched an awareness campaign, ‘Use your brain, not your fists.’

It was fortunate that a more serious injury hadn’t occurred said witness.

Mr O’Grady submitted that it was credit to Mrs Cox that her son, Neil had got to this stage in his life without convictions given some of the circumstances of his upbringing.

The sergeant agreed with Mr O’Grady that the defendant was someone he didn’t expect to see in court again.

Mr O’Grady asked the judge to place the strongest possible weight to the defendant’s guilty plea.

If the matter had proceeded to trial before a jury the prosecution would have had to rely on CCTV footage in the absence of admissions.

“It’s not the most straightforward of prosecutions,” said Mr O’Grady.

He pleaded that the defendant had voluntarily arrived at the Garda Station, had pleaded guilty, it was a one punch assault, no weapon was used, there was no level of premeditation though he did run from the Glasshouse Hotel after the victim and had to be restrained afterwards.

Mr O’Grady noted that the Probation Report stated the defendant was a user of cannabis and this was part of his life..

He came from a very difficult background with no father in his life.

The defendant had been working for the past eight months as a painter/decorator and was now full-time emplopyed in sanitisation of buildings.

He was also in receipt of a Disability Allowance and had some health issues.

“It was very much once-off, an out of character incident,” pleaded Mr O’Grady.

He said the defendant wasn’t a man of means but he was working and had means of about €400 a week with his Disability Allowance.

Judge Staines said single punch assaults had been the cause of deaths.

She imposed a sentence of two years but suspended the term for two years on condition the defendant submits to probation service supervision and pay €2,000 to his victim within one year.