Kindness out of tragedy: Brian’s Dublin to Sligo cycle in memory of baby son

Brian McCaffrey insists he wasn’t much of a cyclist before setting himself the goal of crossing the country on his own steam in a single day.

But after months of training and €85,000 raised for charity, one imagines he has got the hang of it.

The project manager set out on a 210km journey at 7am from his adopted home in the south Dublin suburb of Dundrum, to his native home of Carraroe in Sligo, on July 31.

And while he was supported by a peloton of 27 family and friends, the huge undertaking had but one central character at its core – Brian and Laura’s son, Cillian.

When Cillian was born in Holles Street on June 24 last year, there was nothing about the pregnancy and birth that even hinted at the tragedy that was about to unfold – but as the newborn’s breathing began to labour, he was soon moved to the High Dependency Unit (HDU), and then as his condition deteriorated, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“Brian and I were called in by the consultant in NICU to say that Cillian had contracted Group B Strep which had graduated to sepsis and meningitis and that his condition was critical,” says Laura.

“Walking into NICU to see him surrounded by a team of doctors and nurses, attached to multiple wires and machines is an image we will never get out of our heads. The next three hours were a blur.

“The amazing team in NICU tried everything but the infection had taken hold, Cillian’s heart began to fail and it soon became clear there was nothing that could be done.

“He passed away in our arms at 2.20pm – just over 19 hours after he was born.”

Group B Strep (GBS) is a type of bacteria commonly found in the digestive and lower reproductive tract and is carried by one in four pregnant women.

While many babies are exposed to GBS during labour, the vast majority of cases do not result in serious illness.

Early-onset GBS, classified as an infection that occurs within six days of birth, affects around one in every 1,750 newborns in the UK and Ireland and usually manifests as sepsis, pneumonia and meningitis.

The disease is fatal for around five percent of babies and, of those that survive, more than seven percent have a long-term disability.

Earlier this year, the couple launched the Cycle for Cillian charity ride to raise funds for the National Maternity Hospital Foundation and Féileacáin, the volunteer-led organisation that supports bereaved parents following stillbirth or perinatal death.

The public’s enthusiasm for the project, as well as their generosity – its funding goal of €80,000 has already been surpassed by more than €5,000 while donations are being accepted up to August 31 – remains a pleasant surprise to Brian.

“It was an emotional day but a brilliant way to remember Cillian,” he tells The Sligo Champion.

“We wanted to do something for his first anniversary.

“We thought if we had 28 cyclists raising €1,000 each, we might get €28,000, maybe €30,000.

“The week before the cycle we were up to €49,000 and now it’s €85,000. We got €25,000 in one week, which is amazing.

“It’s still going as well, people are doing little events like football tournament to raise money, which is being added to the pot the whole time.”

Brian says his inexperience in the saddle was mitigated by the encouragement he received from more au fait work colleagues while his training began in earnest during the bleak winter months.

“We started training in January, doing 50km cycles around Dublin.

“Then we went further afield. I did some training up the Wicklow mountains myself,” he says.

Mercifully, Brian says, the route from east to west was “relatively flat”, while loved-ones, such as Brian and Laura’s son Rian, and other supporters joined at various points to inject fresh energy into the effort.

“We went from Dundrum to Leixlip, then onto the old N4 as far as Kinnegad in Westmeath, and then we got on the N4 once we passed Kinnegad.

“We got a Garda escort out of Dublin and then again heading into Sligo. As someone said to me, ‘The only thing we didn’t organise was a vaccine halfway down’.

“The pace on the day was nice and steady. My wife was amazed when I got to the house.

“She said, ‘You’re not even sweating’. Altogether it took 11 hours and we were moving for nine and a half. Everyone got down in one piece.

“We had three punctures and that was the height of it. It was a big achievement for a lot of people who would never have cycled that distance before.

“My little nieces and nephews, and my little boy Rian, joined in for the last couple of hundred yards.

“I played for St John’s GAA club over the years and we had a couple of lads from the club come out as far as Drumsna and cycle in with us. Some others from the team joined at Ballisodare.”

Laura calculates that there was a 0.002 percent chance that Cillian’s infection would result in fatality.

Amidst their heartbreak, however, the couple are determined to make sure services for bereaved families are well-funded into the future.

“Hand on heart, we can say that Cillian and I received the best possible care in Holles St and will be forever thankful to the team there for all of their efforts to save Cillian, hence our fundraising efforts for their foundation,” she writes in her online account of the day.

“We hope that no other family we know ever has to encounter their services but we want to fundraise as a way to thank Feileacáin and also to help them to continue to provide these invaluable services.”

Brian echoes Laura’s gratitude to Féileacáin, and says that he is considering becoming a volunteer offering a consoling ear to those in similar situations.

“Feileacain gave us great help after Cillian passed away.

“Straight away, they gave us a cold cot so we could have Cillian home with us for four days before the funeral.

“They also sent us imprints of his feet a couple of weeks later,” Brian says.

“Maybe in time I might become a volunteer with Feilecain myself. They’re all volunteers who come out to help. It really is an amazing charity.”

Donations to the Cycle For Cillian campaign are still being accepted up to August 31. To make a donation visit www.idonate.ie and search for ‘Cycle For Cillian’.