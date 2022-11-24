Kilaraght Junction improvements determined out of the scope of allocated funding

Previously announced works on Killaraght Junction have been determined to be out of the scope of its allocated funding.

The junction where the L5711 and R361 intersect was successful in receiving funding of €40,000 under a Safety Improvement Grant scheme in 2022. Cllr Paul Taylor stated that the junction is a major concern to people in the local community who have the cross the dangerous road every day to access the local national school.

The response from Senior Engineer Tom Brennan stated that a survey and preliminary design to comply with road standards had been carried out.

“The scheme will involve cutting and filling sections of road, road drainage, relocating services, land acquisition and Part 8 Planning Approval. The cost and works involved renders the Scheme outside of the scope of a Low Cost Accident Scheme,” he said.

“Detailed design and planning will be carried out, and an application for funding under an appropriate grant will be made to the Department of Transport. Some drainage work was carried out in 2022.”

Cllr Taylor questioned if no works are to be carried out then what happens to the €40,000 already allocated in funding and requested that it is used to at least make a start on work in the area while further funding is sought.

“If the Low Cost Accident Scheme doesn’t cover it then we shouldn’t have gone to it for funding, I think we should use that money on that junction and then make an application for whatever we need to add to it.”

This was supported by Cllr Gerard Mullaney who asked they be made aware of when an application for more substantial funding is being made so they can lobby representatives in Dáil Éireann to ensure it happens.

Cllr Martin Baker stated it makes local representatives look bad when projects are promised that are not delivered on and he believes if the money has already been allocated to that junction it should be used on that junction.