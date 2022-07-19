Sligo

Kenneth struggled in school with dyslexia but is now studying law

Student Kenneth Henry stresses the need for learning supports for those who have dyslexia

sligochampion

By Stephen Holland

A 22-year-old student from Castlebaldwin, has outlined his struggles with dyslexia and dyscalculia and how his difficulties with Irish and maths impacted his school experiencing, and that it was only through educating himself about his diagnosis’ that he was able to overcome adversity and go onto to study law at Maynooth University.

Kenneth Henry was first diagnosed with both dyslexia and dyscalculia when he was 15 years old and says that prior to this, his disorders caused him significant difficulties in school.

