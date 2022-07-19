A 22-year-old student from Castlebaldwin, has outlined his struggles with dyslexia and dyscalculia and how his difficulties with Irish and maths impacted his school experiencing, and that it was only through educating himself about his diagnosis’ that he was able to overcome adversity and go onto to study law at Maynooth University.

Kenneth Henry was first diagnosed with both dyslexia and dyscalculia when he was 15 years old and says that prior to this, his disorders caused him significant difficulties in school.

Dyslexia is a general term for disorders involving a difficulty in reading and interpreting words, letters and symbols, while those with dyscalculia have difficulties with numbers and mathematics.

“From as far back as I can remember I knew there was something amiss. I struggled in class, particularly with Irish and maths. I was definitely behind in my early years in school. I asked myself why wasn’t I as up to speed as the rest of class?” Kenneth asked.

“It definitely caused significant problems in school, Irish was the worst and maths was difficult. With the rest of my subjects it wasn’t as severe, my struggles weren’t as apparent but nevertheless they were there, there was still an issue, there was a gap.”

Kenneth also has ADHD and did have help from a resource teacher in primary school, but because his disorders had been undiagnosed at this point, he did not receive any extra support.

“You’re always comparing yourself, particularly when you are younger. I certainly didn’t enjoy school by any means, there were some subjects I totally hated, but others I wasn’t as bad at such as history,” he said.

In secondary school he says things got worse and the gap he felt was becoming more apparent, maths was becoming stressful as new branches like algebra, geometry, and trigonometry were being introduced.

“Trigonometry was probably the biggest problem with the drawing involved, I knew from day one I did not like it and I was terrible at it,” he said.

Kenneth received his diagnosis when he was 15 shortly before his Junior Cert. This allowed him to avail of extra services but he says he does not feel they go far enough, and for students like him who get diagnosed late it can cause significant issues.

After his Junior Cert, Kenneth studied for the Leaving Cert Applied, a distinct programme which aims to prepare students for working life as opposed to traditional education.

The Leaving Cert Applied is sometimes viewed as being for people who are not smart enough to the ordinary leaving Cert. It’s not taken as seriously by the system but it’s definitely a pathway for people who struggle with learning disabilities,” he said.

Read More

By the time he had finished school, Kenneth says he had learned a lot more about his diagnosis, his strengths and weaknesses, and where he felt he could excel.

He studied a PLC course in legal studies and gained distinctions in all his subjects except maths.

This spurred Kenneth on to study law at Maynooth University where he is now in his third year, with a huge interest in politics and an avid member of Young Fine Gael.

However, he states he feels there is major reform needed across all levels of education to address the learning difficulties faced by many students.

“From top to bottom there are major reforms needed. In my experience the further down you go the worse it gets. In college there are supports, in secondary there is less, and in primary education there is little to none,” he said.

“There is a massive shortage of Special Needs Assistants, there are issues with resource teachers, and one of the biggest things is training. Teachers are given training on dyslexia but one criticism of that is that it does not go far enough, and it does not cover all of the grounds.

“I think that’s a big factor for why people slip through the cracks. I was not diagnosed until I was 15 and I have quite severe dyslexia.”

Kenneth says that while supports are made available to him in college, such as getting extra time during exams, a smaller room, and the use of computers, the system is still quite flawed and these allowances feel merely ‘symbolic’.

“There is a wider conversation that needs to be had around the exam structure and how it is framed against people with dyslexia.

“One of the major symptoms is short memory and exam tests are often memory tests. In my modules 70% of marks come from the exam so with a disability you’re more likely to lose our marks.”

Kenneth highlighted studies that show those suffering from learning disabilities are much more likely to drop out of college and stressed the importance of extra supports.