Keeping the environment in mind at this week-end’s Wild Roots Festival in Sligo’s scenic Hazelwood

Clean Coasts and Irish Water will be at the Wild Roots festival in Hazelwood, Sligo this week-end urging attendees to make small changes while on holidays or at home that will have a big impact on our environment.

Think Before You Flush and Think Before You Pour are public awareness campaigns operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Irish Water.

WildRoots is an art, music and adventure festival taking place for the

first time on the 3rd – 5th June set in Hazelwood protected by ancient woodland and close to the tranquil waters of Lough Gill. As well as performances from international and local acts, there will be stand up paddle boarding, kayak tours, sailing and boat tours on Lough Gill. The Think Before You Flush campaign will be at the Shop Street area - come by for a chance to win some prizes and for more information on protecting our environment from your own home.

Speaking about the campaign, Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager, Clean Coasts said: "We are delighted to be at Wild Roots this year asking people to make small changes in the bathroom and kitchen that have a positive impact on our natural environment. Our message is simple yet powerful and one that everyone can engage with: only flush the 3 P’s – pee, paper and poo – down the loo and dispose of FOGs from cooking in the bin rather than down the sink."

Speaking about the size and scale of the issue Tom Cuddy, Head of Operations, Irish Water said: “Simple actions when on holiday or at home can reduce the number of wastewater blockages backing up into houses and gardens or spilling into the local environment. As part of the Wild Roots festival this weekend, we want to remind the public whether living or staying over in Sligo to be mindful of how you dispose of items down the toilet and sink. ‘Think Before You Flush’ and dispose of all bathroom waste in a bin (other than pee, poo and paper which can be flushed down the toilet). Similarly, when barbequing or in the kitchen, ‘Think Before You

Pour’ and use a heat proof container to collect fats, oils and greases

(FOGs) and put them in the bin once they have cooled. These two simple

actions will help prevent pipe blockages and protect the natural and

built environment. Last year we responded to approximately 10,000

customer notified blockages along the wastewater network which were

leading to sewer overflows. Let’s work together and keep our pipes

free-flowing and Sligo’s beautiful environment clean.”