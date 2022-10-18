Keep out of the water notices erected at Strandhill beach in County Sligo

The public has been advised to stay out of the water in Strandhill following evidence of the presence of fecal matter.

Sligo County Council says that as a result of high levels of Intestinal Enterococci at Strandhill beach and Dorrins strand, investigations and internal laboratory controls by the contract laboratory were undertaken. To date no obvious cause of contamination has been identified.

The council are continuing to investigate the matter, is consulting with the HSE and is liaising with Irish Water in relation to all Urban Wastewater treatment infrastructure in the area. To date there have no reported incidents. Further monitoring is to be undertaken.

“Following consultation with the HSE, it was agreed that the advice not to enter/swim notices should be replaced by prohibition on entering the water notices. Prohibition on entering the water notices are being erected at Strandhill Beach and Dorrins Strand.This advice will remain in place until samples at both locations return satisfactory results.

Sligo County Council appreciates the publics co-operation in relation to this advice,” said a spokesperson.