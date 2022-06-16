Juvenile passed fake €50 notes in five Sligo shops

A Sligo youth who admitted passing fake €50 notes at five different Sligo business premises had his case put back for a Probation Report.

The youth who can’t be named for legal reasons, was 14 when he committed these offences, and currently has 41 previous convictions, with 21 previous convictions for theft related offences, including one for passing off fake notes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of trying to pass off the €50 notes as genuine, at the Pet Shop, Sligo Retail Park, Carraroe, Insomnia, O’Connell Street, Euro Giant, Johnston Court, Eason’s O’Connell Street and Next, Quayside Shopping Centre on October 18 2018.

Garda Joe Evans told the court that he was on foot patrol in Sligo Town on the date in question as part of a garda Business Watch operation.

He got a call to go the Next shop where a fake €50 had been tendered.

On his way he was told that two individuals had also passed fake notes at two other shops.

The garda got CCTV and looked at it and spent the next five hours carrying out an investigation.

The garda detained two suspects at Wine Street who had just left a premises.

The defendant’s accomplice was below the age of criminal culpability.

The defendant co-operated but would not say where the fake notes came from.

Defence Solicitor Eddie Henry said these matters happened when the defendant was 14 and he had been in the company of older influences.

Judge Sandra Murphy said if she sentenced the defendant today it would be a revolving door and his best chance was to engage with the Probation service.

Mr Henry said his client was hoping to get a Safe Pass certificate for working in the building industry.

Mr Henry said he had told his client that if he continued to offend, he will go to jail.

The defendant told the court he was willing to engage with the Probation service.

Judge Murphy told him that if he did not co-operate with Probation, he would leave her with no choice.

“And I don’t want that to happen when you have a chance to get a life for yourself.”

The case was adjourned to October 27.