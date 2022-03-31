Just three dentists left in treatment services scheme in County Sligo

The public Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) which allows private dentists to provide basic dental services to adult medical card holders is on the verge of collapse in the Sligo-Leitrim area, a Sligo councillor stated, following a report he received at the most recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West.

Cllr Declan Bree had submitted a formal question to HSE officials seeking information on the number of dentists participating in the Scheme in Sligo-Leitrim.

In response he was told there are only three dentists in Co. Sligo currently treating patients under the public Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) with one dentist in Co. Leitrim.

“These figures are shocking and clearly indicate that the public dental service is in a state of crisis.” said Cllr Bree.

“There are over 30,000 people with Medical Cards in Sligo-Leitrim who are eligible for the service.

“How in the name of goodness can just four dentists provide dental care for so many people?

“Figures available show that Government spending on the Dental Treatment Services Scheme nationally decreased by 30% in the period 2017 to 2020.

“Hundreds of dentists have left the Scheme in recent years. This has clearly led to an unprecedented crisis in public dentistry.

“Medical Card patients now face delays while seeking treatment; increased travel time while seeking that treatment; and possible reliance on the already underfunded public dental service.

“The ongoing failure of Government to address this crisis is showing contempt for medical card holders.

“It also shows scant regard or understanding of the impact of the crisis on vulnerable patients who are unable to afford access to vital dental care

“The Health Act sets out an obligation for Government to provide adequate medical care for Medical Card holders. In this context the Government and the Minister for Health need to provide the necessary resources and engage with the Irish Dental Association as a matter of urgency.” said Cllr Bree.