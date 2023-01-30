Sligo

Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering Charlestown Garda Colm Horkan

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of the man who denies murder but admits to the manslaughter of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

At the Central Criminal Court, Stephen Silver (46) pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Charlestown native, Det Gda Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty at Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17, 2020. Mr Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon informed the jury that the trial is expected to last six weeks. She said that the defence will be raising the issue of bipolar disorder and the issue of the accused having diminished responsibility due to mental health difficulties.

Counsel for the defence is Dominic McGinn SC and Maurice Coffey SC and counsel for the prosecution is Michael Delaney SC.

The trial will commence at 11am on Tuesday before Ms Justice Tara Burns and the jury of six men and six women.

