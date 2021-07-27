Judge lifts order on naming of accused after challenge

A Judge has lifted his order preventing the naming of an accused acquitted of sexual assault following a challenge by The Sligo Champion and The Sunday World.

The order was put in place by Judge Frances Comerford following the conclusion of the trial at Sligo Circuit Court but last week following a hearing on the issue it was lifted.

John Ring (52), from Castlebar was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault on an elderly woman in June. The alleged offences took place in February 2019.

During the trial Judge Comerford banned the media from naming Ring but last week said the decision was made on an “ad-hoc” basis on the day after Ring complained of being photographed while entering the courthouse.

Following arguments by Counsel for The Sligo Champion and Sunday World, Keith O’Grady BL, Judge Comerford said the order banning the naming of Ring “as a matter of law was wrong”.

The Champion had sought clarification of the order before publication and it was affirmed with the Judge stating any challenge would have to be on notice to the other side.

The case was published in the week after the trial without the accused being named. A challenge to the ruling was mounted and was heard at the court on Monday afternoon of last week.

The Judge said: “I could have given a warning. That really I believe is the actual limits of my power.”

Counsel for Ring, Diarmuid Connolly BL, argued that the publication of his client’s name was “an attack on the privacy of Mr Ring and an attack on his presumption of innocence.”

However, Mr O’Grady BL countered that an accused person only had a right to anonymity under legislation when accused of rape, not a sexual offence.

Mr O’Grady said the exception to this is when the identification of an accused could lead to the identification of a complainant, but in this case, Ring and the complainant were strangers. He added that gardaí in this case canvassed the views of the complainant who said she did not wish to waive her anonymity but had no concerns about Ring being named.

Counsel for the DPP, Leo Mulrooney BL, told Judge Comerford the Director of Public Prosecutions had taken a “neutral” position.

In letters exchanged between the legal counsel and the DPP the Sligo State Solicitor (Ms Elisa McHugh) said it was her view, “the identification of the accused is not a fact that would relate to the identification of the complainant.”

Mr Connolly said he accepted Mr O’Grady’s legal position but argued there was nuance in his client’s case.

He argued Ring had been found not guilty and “historical matters” in his past could have an unfair bearing on how any article is written.

Mr Connolly said “because my client has a relatively famous relative and a previous conviction” naming him is “effectively an attack on privacy”.

“What happened in the house was not a criminal act.”

Judge Comerford rejected an argument of public interest in publishing Mr Ring’s name as to arbitrate on it was not his function.

He said in terms of reporting restrictions, the court can give an indication or warning but he didn’t see a basis in law to go beyond that.

He also rejected an argument that Mr Ring was found not guilty and naming was an attack on his presumption of innocence.

“As a matter of principle a person acquitted has no greater right than a person awaiting trial,” Judge Comerford said. He said reporting restrictions no longer applied.

The trial had heard Ring met the elderly woman, who is in her 70s, in a library and returned to her house where two alleged sexual assaults took place. Consensual sexual intercourse also took place.

It was alleged Ring assaulted her whilst giving the woman a massage and that the next morning he had also touched her inappropriately.

A jury unanimously found Ring not guilty after deliberating for an hour and 35 minutes.