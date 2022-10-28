Joint winter plan to be implemented at Sligo University Hospital and Community Healthcare

A joint winter plan will be implemented at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) and Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo (CH CDLMS) to support hospital admission avoidance and promote patient flow across all acute and community healthcare facilities through an integrated approach.

The initiatives will maximise the use of available resources to manage unscheduled care pressure and support and overall improve the patient journey.

The initiatives identified for 2022/2023 below are focused on established best practice in relation to admission avoidance and enhanced GP/Hospital Liaison to support the provision of care, in the right place at the right time.

Read More

SUH and CH CDLMS initiatives as part of the Winter Plan 2022/23 include:

· Recruitment of staff to support Patient Flow at Pre-Admission. This will maximise usage of community support services by strengthening referral pathways to support admission avoidance and facilitate rapid discharge.

· Expansion of the Frailty Intervention Team (FIT) in ED to support a seven day service delivery including an Occupational Therapist, Speech & Language Therapist, one Senior Social Worker and one Clinical Nurse Specialist.

· Recruitment of a GP Liaison Nurse to enhance communications with GPs and facilitate admission avoidance.

· Recruitment of a Patient Flow coordinator to optimise timely patient flow

· Recruitment of Radiographers to support the expansion of CT Services.

· Recruitment of HCAs to support the chronic disease hub in Sligo.

· Implementation of a Digital Health Plan to embed digital health across CH CDLMS to improve patient flow and patient care.

· Three additional Emergency Medicine Consultants for SUH have been sanctioned for recruitment by the Minister for Health.

· CH CDLMS will continue to provide rehabilitation, respite beds and short-stay beds to target admission avoidance and rapid discharge

· SUH and CH CDLMS will provide enhancement of GP Access to Diagnostics and Out-of-Hours (OOH) supports.

SUH and CH CDLMS will maximise usage of the outlined community support services by strengthening and standardising referral pathways to support admission avoidance and discharge.

Tony Canavan, CEO Saolta University Health Care Group stated “This Joint Winter Plan allocation will increase access for patients to a wider range of services in the community, decreasing demand on acute facilities.

"These measures will ensure we can provide the best possible support to the population in the coming months. Ultimately, reducing long waiting times in our EDs will require more beds in our acute hospitals and in community units and the teams necessary to staff them safely.

"This plan improves upon already established resources, and provides opportunities for improvement. Through collaboration between disciplines and services we can promote optimal patient care closer to home.”

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo stated “ CH CDLMS will continue to provide supports, through available national funds to support admission avoidance including Community Intervention Teams (CIT), Home Support, Aids and Appliances, GP Access to Diagnostics and GP Out of Hours (OOHs).

"Investment has been received for the recruitment a GP Liaison Nurse to facilitate admission avoidance. These measures will ensure the continued development of community services and the growth in care to people at home or in community-based HSE facilities so they don’t have to be admitted to hospital unless they really need to be”.