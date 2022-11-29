John donating Christmas trees to Sligo secondary schools

John White, a Christmas grower from south Sligo, has gifted a Christmas tree to each secondary school in Sligo town.

White, who lives in Cloonacool, is anxious to point that a real tree has so many advantages over its artificial counterpart. He says, “The real tree has a much smaller carbon footprint. It adds oxygen to the atmosphere while growing as well as providing a safe place for nesting birds and shelter for passing wild animals. When cut, its natural aroma adds to the spirit of the season when placed in the home or workplace and upon disposal, it can be composted.” John has been growing and selling real Christmas trees for over a decade throughout Ireland and is proud of his contribution to the seasonal trade that sees him providing trees of all sizes for a wide rand of customers from local councils to individual homes. White also grazes his flock of Shropshire sheep in among his rows of Christmas trees. This method allows additional pasture ground for his flock while not being injurious to the growing trees, ensuring maximum use of his ground space.