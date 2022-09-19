Jimmy’s €60k charity goal in long distance cycle and mountain climb on his 60th birthday

For his 60th birthday, Maugherow local Jimmy Currid has decided to undertake a mammoth challenge in aid of Sligo Cancer Support Services and North Sligo Athletics Club.

As part of his ’60 for 60’ fundraiser, this North Sligo man aims to raise €60,000 for charity as he cycles, along with ten friends, from Sligo to Croagh Patrick and then climbs the mountain all in one day on his birthday, September 24th.

Jimmy has been involved in charitable causes for many years having previously done humanitarian work in Cape Town and raised money for many local causes.

As his 60th birthday approached he said he wanted to raise funds for the Sligo cancer services that have supported his close friend Chef Joe Shannon through his treatment, and the North Sligo Athletics Club, who he has been a member of for ten years and are in need of a new running track and facilities.

“Last Christmas I was at dinner with a couple of friends around the table. I said I’d love to cycle to Croagh Patrick, do the climb and come back in one day. I was talking with Joe Shannon who has been getting cancer treatment and all together we said let’s do it for cancer services and the running club,” he said.

“I’m lucky because I am able to do it for now, I want to raise as much as I can because I won’t be around for another 60 years that’s for sure.”

Jimmy has been involved with his local running club for the last ten years and highlighted the incredibly high calibre of members they have in the club which includes Olympic runner Christopher O’Donnell and several national and European record holders such as Mary Cullen.

“The North Sligo Athletic Club is also close to my heart and I would love to help them to develop a new running track and facilities for the next generation,” he said.

“It provides not only for adults but also developing local children in all track and field events.”

Jimmy only started cycling last March but feels he has what it takes to complete the 115km journey from Sligo town to the base of the mountain, with hopefully enough energy remaining to reach the summit of the 764m mountain.

“We’re talking about leaving 7:30am in the morning and after two stops we should be there around 1:30pm, it’s around 115km and we’re not going to go the Tubbercurry road because it’s quite busy, we’ll take a diversion and go the Ballymote/Bunnanadden direction,” he said.

“We climbed Croagh Patrick about ten years ago in aid of the local school and we were up and down it three times in the one day.”

Jimmy says he has been blown away by the amount of support this fundraiser has already received since it first began at the beginning of September, and they have already raised tens of thousands of euro for the charitable causes.

“Nearly everyone is affected by cancer in some way and the local Sligo Cancer Support Centre offers excellent free services to anyone with cancer.

“They provide one to one support, counselling, psychology, psychotherapy, healing therapies and support workshops in a caring and confidential environment,” he said.

“There has been great support from people. I am saying give me a lamb or a calf or a couple of euro. At the end of the day the fundraising is what’s most important, that’s what we’re doing this for. People I meet are now hiding from me because they know what’s going on!” he joked.

“But in all fairness, people are being incredibly generous especially considering the times we are living in and so many fundraisers going on all the time.”

Jimmy has ten participants taking part in the cycle to Croagh Patrick and more will join him for the climb, after this they will drive back to Sligo town and then cycle out to Davis’ Restaurant and Yeats Tavern in Drumcliffe for a raffle and birthday bash.

“This is all happening on the day of my actual birthday, hopefully things go well and we raise much-needed funds while we’re at it, and if we get a nice day for it as well that would be mighty,” he said.

“This will be a really lovely celebration of my 60th birthday. I know that people are finding the cost of living very expensive at the moment, but I would really appreciate it if you could donate what you can afford. Both organisations do great work, and your money will be used very well.”

Those who wish to donate can do so on GoFundMe under the title: Jimmy’s Cycle and Climb.