Jimmy Loughlin’s family say their lives have been utterly shattered since he was beaten to death

The uncle of a young Sligo man who was beaten to death by a man who was later found not guilty of his murder by reason of insanity, has spoken of the family’s devastation at his death on February 24 2018 at the start of a two day inquest.

Jimmy Loughlin (20) of 10 Connolly Street, but originally from Stone Cottage, Kilross, Ballintogher died shortly after he was repeatedly struck on the head with a crowbar by Richard McLaughlin, (36) Citygate Apartments, originally of the Laurels, Woodtown Lodge Sligo just after 1pm on February 24 2018.

McLaughlin was later committed to Dublin’s Central Mental Hospital.

In a poignant deposition read out at the inquest in Sligo on behalf of the dead man’s parents, Michael and Paula Loughlin, Dr Paul Joseph Loughlin said they were “utterly shattered by the loss of our beautiful son”.

“Jimmy was the light of our life and so funny and we never thought that he would not have a future”.

Dr Loughln said it was important to remember that the inquest should not forget that at the heart of it was the beloved son of Michael and Paula Loughlin.

Recalling the last day of their son’s life the deposition said Jimmy had moved out of the family home in Ballintogher to No 10 Connolly Street on September 16 2017.

“He was living with two of his close friends Darragh McMahon and Ian Harte at the time of his death.

“Usually, he would return home every weekend but on the weekend of February 23, 2018 he had arranged a date with his girlfriend Ellen Kane and was to stay at his rented accommodation.

“We saw Jimmy almost every day as we would drive him to work at McDonald’s Takeaway Café in Carraroe, Sligo”.

The deposition continued: “At 11am I called Jimmy on February 24, but the call went to voice mail

“He called me back and we arranged a time when we would bring him to work.

“Jimmy had a 4pm shift that day and we decided we would call for him at 3.30pm.

“He replied to the text”.

At around 1.20pm Michael and Paula Loughlin were driving into Sligo when they got a phone call from his housemate Darragh McMahon that he got a call about someone witnessing a commotion outside Jimmy’s home at No 10 Connolly Street.

“As we were quite concerned, we drove to Connolly Street and saw a Garda cordon around the house.

“We arrived at approximately 1.30pm.

“We were not allowed into the house and were told that Jimmy was seriously ill.

“We were brought to the Garda Station and asked to wait there for further information.

“Approximately 30 minutes later a detective attended and informed us that Jimmy had passed away.

“We were utterly devastated at the news as we never expected that Jimmy would die.

“We then had to go home and tell our three daughters of Jimmy’s death.

“We then went to Sligo Mortuary to identify Jimmy.

“Jimmy was a caring, polite and fun-loving young man.

“Our lives have been utterly shattered by the loss of our beautiful son”.