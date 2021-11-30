Jail for 72 year old drunk driver who hit two Gardaí

A 72 year old man who admitted charges of drunk driving and assaulting Gardaí has lost an appeal against a four month prison sentence and has gone to jail.

Before Sligo Circuit Court last Friday was William Frizzell (72), Goldfield, Tubbercurry, who had pleaded pleaded guilty in the District Court of a number of offences which took place at Powellsborough, Tubbercurry, and Magheranore, Tubbercurry, on November 21, 2019.

These included drunk driving, dangerous driving and assaulting Garda Trevor Hyland and Sergeant John Walsh. Frizzell was jailed for four months by Judge Kevin Kilrane in the District and this was appealed to the Circuit Court. On Friday last, Judge Francis Comerford was told the appeal was on the basis of severity only.

Sergeant Derek Butler outlined how the two Gardaí were travelling to Ballymote Garda Station with a prisoner when they observed a white Citroen van driving eratically at Powellsborough. Gardaí activated the blue lights on the patrol van but the driver of the Citroen failed to stop and continued on, colliding with a ditch before eventually coming to a stop.

The patrol van stopped about five feet behind the van which then reversed at speed colliding with the patrol van. Sergeant John Walsh was gettng out of the patrol van at the time and his leg was struck by the open van door.

The defendant got out of his van and then struck the sergeant with an elbow to the side of his head while he also struck Garda Hyland in the chest. Frizzel was subsequently arrested for drunk driving a speciment later showed a reading of 87 mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath. On February 18th, the defendant was arrested on a charge of endangerment and he told Gardaí he had very little memory of the incident. He had two previous drink driving related convictions. The Sergeant added that the defendant lived alone and was apologetic for this actions.

Mr Pat O’Sullivan BL (defending), instructed by Callan Tansey, Solicitors, said the defendant had €300in court for Sgt Walsh.

Mr O’Sulllivan pleaded that while the facts of the case were very grave there were a number of mitigating factors.

Frizzell was the subject of an attack in London some time ago, four to five years where he suffered a head injury giving him difficulty with his memory.

On the day, the defendant called into a pub in Tubbercurry with the intention of having one pint but he met an old friend and “one drink led to another.” He had gone to the town to buy feed for cattle though he had signed over his land to his niece and nephew six years ago.

He was driving home but didn’t think the blue lights were for him, said Mr O’Sullivan. “He tells me there’s a slope where he pulled up and the van skidded back and hit the Garda,” he said. Mr O’Sullivan added that it was out of character for the defendant to attack the Gardaí. He previously worked on the buildings in England.

“He’s not in the best of health and it would not be in the best interests of justice to send this man to prison,” pleaded Mr O’Sullivan. A medical report was handed in to the court.

Judge Comerford said the defendant had committed three separate offences. He drove under the influence of alcohol, didn’t co-operate with the Gardaí and then drove into the Garda van causing injury to the Sergeant and having done those two things, he went on to assault the other Garda.

His previous convictions were in 2003 and 2009 and served a ban and notwithstanding that he decides to drink and drive on this occasion, moving into the range where the court will impose a prison sentence. The Judge affirmed the four month prison sentence of the District Court. “He’s asking for too many benefits of the doubt,” said the Judge.