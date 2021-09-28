It’s the end of an era as Cregg House closes

Sunday marked a momentous day in the history of Cregg House with the closure of Cregg Services.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of invitees including former residents, families of residents and staff gathered to remember times gone by.

The Sisters of La Sagesse came to Sligo in 1955 at the invitation of the Department of Health to establish a residential centre for persons with an intellectual disability.

The centre grew over the years from being able to house 24 residents to seeing the establishment of a nursing school, the establishment of St. Cecilia’s National School, and finally the opening of community group homes connected to Cregg, which now totals 39 across Sligo, Leitrim, and South Donegal.

Sunday began with a Mass celebrated by Fr John Carroll who has had a long association with Cregg House and which was attended by representatives of the Church of Ireland, Presbyterian, Methodist and Muslim faiths.

Following this, attendees were taken on a guided tour of the facility which included old photographs and memorabilia.

Those present then gathered in the gym for refreshments and listened to words from resident Mary Hogan and family representative, Joy Nairn. Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan attended on behalf of Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte. He led tribute to all involved stating “Today marks the end of the decongregation process here at Cregg House. Residents are now part of communities and able to live independent lives.

“This is all down to the hard work of the HSE and its staff. I’m delighted to be a part of the celebration for a service that has changed the lives of so many.”

John Hayes, Chief Officer, HSE CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) thanked everyone involved who had made the day possible. “I would like to thank the Daughters of Wisdom for the excellent care, dedication and compassion they have always shown residents and service users during their time at Cregg House. I would also like to pay tribute to all the staff of Cregg House, past and present, who gave residents a wonderful home and looked after service users with such kindness and warmth. You have left a lasting impact on the lives of so many.”

Edel Quinn, Head of Disabilities, HSE CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) discussed progressing Disabilities Services. “We will continue our work to ensure that disability services develop and grow. We will offer more person centred training and choice for our service users. Although service users may no longer be residents at Cregg House, our support will always be on offer and we will continue to help them with their transition into the community in any and every way we can.”

Caroline O’Hehir, Chairperson of the Cregg Closure Special Celebration Committee said: “We want our residents to always remember their time in Cregg House. So we are giving a tree to each of our 20 designated centres so residents can always remember Cregg. We have also produced a special book of memories from residents and staff, so they can always remember the good times in Cregg House.”

In total with the closure of Cregg campus there will be a total of 39 community houses for people with Disabilities across Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal.The day was a fitting tribute to the history of Cregg Services and signified the closure of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the residents and staff.