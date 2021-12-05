Sligo

It’s sixty years since the golden era of showbands

Henry Wymbs takes a nostalgic look back to the 1960s when the main form of public entertainment was live music in a dance hall

Henry and his future wife, Sally on their way to a dance in Strandhill in the 1960s. Expand

sligochampion

As I sit back, I find myself reminiscing about the showbands and ballrooms that were so prevalent in Ireland in the 1960s. Nostalgia is a wonderful thing; it can break down barriers and fill your heart with great emotion.

In fact, as I relax, close my eyes and listen to the Irish music of bygone days I can feel myself drift back into the past, sitting by the turf burning fire, Ceile music blaring out of the wireless, and of course the showbands which reinvented the music industry and in doing so, changed the face of music in Ireland forever.

