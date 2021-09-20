It’s not a level political field for women

An activist dedicated to increasing the number of women involved in politics in Sligo has lambasted the Irish Mail on Sunday for its publication of a column mocking the appearance of female politicians at the Fianna Fáil think-in.

Mairead O’Shea, communications chief with See Her Elected (SHE), a group tasked with encouraging women to become politically active in constituencies across Longford, Roscommon, Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo, last week branded the piece “lazy and unprofessional journalism” and urged the Irish Mail on Sunday to apologise for its contents.

The column by the paper’s showbusiness editor Niamh Walsh attracted fierce criticism for its comments about Fianna Fáil figures such as Cavan TD Niamh Smyth, Senators Erin McGeehan and Fiona O’Loughlin, and Minister for Education Norma Foley, in particular their choice of dress at the party meeting at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan.

Speaking to The Sligo Champion, Ms O’Shea claimed the column was a “deliberate provocative act” designed to boost the paper’s readership.

“It’s very disappointing – infuriating, really,” she said.

“It’s an unacceptable critique of a female politician’s clothes and appearance. The newspaper market is heavily saturated. The Mail on Sunday is vying for a piece of the pie in the Sunday market so these kinds of provocative headlines unfortunately work to a certain extent because we’re here talking about it.

“We’d argue that it’s lazy and unprofessional and a deliberate provocative act. It shouldn’t matter what colour outfit a politician wears, or whether it’s ironed.

“We don’t hear the same debate about the predominantly white middle-aged males in suits.

“When you go to these events, you don’t hear the media talking about the light grey suit that such and such wore or that their hair was off centre. It’s a bit nonsensical that women have to be subjected to this.

“The media do play a role in society’s perception of politicians so it’s not helpful to have this kind of gender bias in an article. There are enough obstacles for women to enter politics. This is just not helpful.”

Ms O’Shea said that while she was wary of furthering the piece’s reach by allowing her own outrage to inflate the public reaction, she remained steadfast in her belief that language used was tantamount to “bullying and harassment”, which itself deserved to be highlighted, she said.

“Some of the politicians who were targeted were reluctant to comment in the beginning, saying that this would blow over and you’re only giving it oxygen.

“The flip side of this is that you have to stand up and call out this behaviour for what it is. If you ignore it and say nothing then you are nearly deeming it acceptable,” she said, adding that she was heartened by the reaction of male colleagues of female party members.

“I was glad to see politicians like Micheál Martin and Michael McGrath coming out and saying this wasn’t acceptable and standing up for their colleagues.

“Because that’s what we should be doing, calling out this bullying and harassment for what it is. It’s the same thing if you’re in a parliamentary party think-in, whether you’re at a launch or a council chamber, politicians should be standing up for one another, male and female.”

SHE operates under the umbrella of the Longford Women’s Link and 50-50 Northwest, organisations which aim to achieve gender equality at the council level across the Northwest.

The group runs a series of workshops run by programme manager Dr Michelle Maher which Ms O’Shea said are aimed at “demystifying” the political process for women.

“The workshops are very informal and relaxed. We talk about active citizenship and the work of a councillor and what politics means.

“How the council works and is structured. You don’t necessarily have to run for office. Women might help out in a campaign and help other women candidates get elected,” she said.

“Anyone can join our mailing list or be alerted to any of our upcoming workshops. There’s one online on Wednesday, September 22 – it’s Evie Nevin from West Cork. She ran in the last local elections and she’s talking about her experience as a disabled person running for office. She suffers from Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which affects her mobility, and autism.

“Then on Wednesday, September 29, we have interviews with Mary-Hilda Cavanagh from Kilkenny, one of the longest serving councillors in the country, alongside Emer Kelly from Roscommon County Council, one of the youngest. We thought it would be an interesting dynamic to hold a conversation with the two.”

O’Shea, a former deputy editor of the Roscommon Herald, has called on the Irish Mail on Sunday to apologise for publishing the column, pointing to what she believes are inconsistencies in the editorial policy between the news and comment sections.

“An apology certainly would help or go some to recognise the damage and hurt that it’s caused. It’s ironic because only 10 pages earlier in the same paper where there was a piece covering women’s groups calling for political leadership when candidates are victims of online abuse,” she said.

“Our national leadership council had an online conference last weekend, and Dr Michelle Maher from SHE was one of the speakers at it. The Mail on Sunday had good coverage on that. Then 10 pages later and you have that nonsense in an opinion piece. Where is the editorial leadership there?”

Mairead stresssed that while public attention is part and parcel of the role for politicians, public scrutiny should only apply when it comes to their work and conduct, not the style of their hair or colour of their outfit.

“I am sure when Mary Butler or Niamh Smyth wake up in the morning, they have more to be worried about than whether their pink or orange dress is going to cause a Twitter meltdown.

“Female politicians, just like their male counterparts, are busy professionals, representing their constituents, and getting on with a myriad of other things,” she said.

Ireland is ranked 101st globally for female parliamentarians. Women account for 22.5% of TDs and 40% of Senators.

Just four of the 15 Cabinet ministers are female.

Of the 949 county councillors in Ireland, just 241 or 25% are women and that figure is even lower in rural counties than urban centres in Dublin.. The SHE Programme seeks to empower more women in rural counties of Longford, Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, and Westmeath to engage in electoral politics and also examines barriers to women entering politics.

“We need to empower women to achieve entry to the political arena, as this will bring more balanced decision making.

“Our council chambers need to reflect the society they represent. They need to be more diverse and inclusive, with women from ethnic minorities, disabled women and Traveller women being represented.

“The unique perspectives of women do not need to be feared but rather embraced as part of a collective strength which can only benefit and enhance the political system.

“Surely that’s what matters more than the (non-existent) creases on Senator Erin McGreehan’s green dress!

The Irish Mail on Sunday did not immediately respond when contacted for comment.