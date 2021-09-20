Sligo

It’s not a level political field for women

Getting more women into politics is a key objective of Mairead O’Shea but a recent controversial news article on female politicians doesn’t help she says

Mairead OShea of SHE.

Robbie Brennan

An activist dedicated to increasing the number of women involved in politics in Sligo has lambasted the Irish Mail on Sunday for its publication of a column mocking the appearance of female politicians at the Fianna Fáil think-in.

Mairead O’Shea, communications chief with See Her Elected (SHE), a group tasked with encouraging women to become politically active in constituencies across Longford, Roscommon, Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo, last week branded the piece “lazy and unprofessional journalism” and urged the Irish Mail on Sunday to apologise for its contents.

The column by the paper’s showbusiness editor Niamh Walsh attracted fierce criticism for its comments about Fianna Fáil figures such as Cavan TD Niamh Smyth, Senators Erin McGeehan and Fiona O’Loughlin, and Minister for Education Norma Foley, in particular their choice of dress at the party meeting at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan.

