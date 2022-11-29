Sligo

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as Sligo’s lights are switched on

Christmas Lights switch on with Ann Clinton, Mayor of Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry and Santa. Expand
Ann Scott, Amy Clancy, Sophie Clancy-Scott, Caroline Scott, Ayda Scott and Kayden. Expand
Logan Wallace, Katie Summers Expand
Eirn Mills, Lisa Downey, Aoife Mills Expand
Daniel and Zoe Ward with Cathy Clarke Expand
John and Cahal Sheridan Expand
Fionnula Jermyn, Muireann de Buiteléir and Oscar Jermyn Expand
Eunan, Aoife, Daragh with auntie Sinead Kealey Expand
Siobhan O'Sullivan Expand
Winnie Connolly, Mariead Connolly, Maureen Connolly, Mary Gilmartin Expand

Christmas Lights switch on with Ann Clinton, Mayor of Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry and Santa.

Ann Scott, Amy Clancy, Sophie Clancy-Scott, Caroline Scott, Ayda Scott and Kayden.

Logan Wallace, Katie Summers

Eirn Mills, Lisa Downey, Aoife Mills

Daniel and Zoe Ward with Cathy Clarke

John and Cahal Sheridan

Fionnula Jermyn, Muireann de Buiteléir and Oscar Jermyn

Eunan, Aoife, Daragh with auntie Sinead Kealey

Siobhan O'Sullivan

Winnie Connolly, Mariead Connolly, Maureen Connolly, Mary Gilmartin

After a three year absence, the big Christmas Lights ‘Switch On’ event took place in front of large crowds last Saturday at O’Connell Street.There was special festive atmosphere in town as the Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry made the big switch on. The crowds were entertained with live music, fire breather, festive samba band, barbershop singers, face painters and more. And, of course the arrival of Santa and his Elves caused great excitement amongst the children. The event was in association with Sligo Business Improvement District (BID).

