It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as Sligo’s lights are switched on

After a three year absence, the big Christmas Lights ‘Switch On’ event took place in front of large crowds last Saturday at O’Connell Street.There was special festive atmosphere in town as the Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry made the big switch on. The crowds were entertained with live music, fire breather, festive samba band, barbershop singers, face painters and more. And, of course the arrival of Santa and his Elves caused great excitement amongst the children. The event was in association with Sligo Business Improvement District (BID).