It was an ‘offal’ mess to wake up to for Charlestown pharmacy owners

The owners live at the back of the pharmacy in Charlestown.

A Charlestown pharmacist has been speaking of his “shock and horror”, after a lorry carrying offal crashed through the front window of his pharmacy in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The lorry apparently skidded on black ice and ploughed through the front window of O’Donnell’s Total Health Pharmacy at Market Square, Charlestown, County Mayo around 2.50 am on Saturday morning.

No one was seriously injured in the accident although the lorry driver was taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries after being trapped in the cab for 45 minutes.

A garda spokesperson said: “A truck collided with a traffic island and then collided with a parked vehicle and caused extensive damage to a building on Market Square.The driver of the truck was taken to Mayo University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Two days on, Ian Johnson, who runs the family business with his wife Nuala O’Donnell, was still only slowly coming to terms with the bizarre pre- Christmas shock.

But he and his wife have been overwhelmed with the way the local community has rallied around them with real generosity and they have had good wishes from all over the world

“It was a huge shock when somebody wakens you at 3am in the morning and tells you that you are not going to like what you see around the corner.

“The Fire Brigade arrived fairly quickly, and they took the lorry driver out of the cab as he had been stuck in for about 45 minutes.

“He was able to climb down, and he was put on a trolley and taken to hospital and while I don’t know the exact extent of his injuries, it did not look too serious and thank God as it could have been worse.”

But, even though the family live at the back of the shop, Ian did not hear the crash.

“I did not hear anything.

“My wife woke up and said is that our alarm and I just said I hope it is not, but by that stage the phones were going with the alarm company ringing.

“One of the locals lads who was going past at that time of the morning was knocking on the door basically saying come and have a look at this.

“The lorry was carrying offal and a little bit of it had spilled on to the back of his axle between the cab and the trailer and there was a little bit in the shop but not too much and as soon as the lorry was taken away that was cleaned up and gone.

“Thank God it was frosty and there was no smell from it.”

For now, the pharmacy will be boarded up for the foreseeable future.

“This is a long- term process that could take up to six months, so we won’t be trading normally at the front of shop for about four months.

“There is a structural engineer in here so say that we could stay here and the have Acro beams holding up the area at the front of the shop, to sort it out.”

But the unexpected severe jolt has certainly affected the family’s Christmas trade.

“Coming up to Christmas you are expecting an upturn in over- the counter trade in perfumes and various gifts.

“But now nobody can get in the front door, but thankfully the dispensary wasn’t touched so we are fully functioning there.

“We can sell Calpol, Paracetemol and Benylin and such and we are lucky that we live at the back of the shop so you can come in through a side door and there is a reception area near the dispensary so people can wait for their prescriptions.

“It’s not ideal but we are still working and the girls in the shop have played a blinder and we are still giving out prescriptions as best we can”.

He added: “It is serious, but what can you do, you just have to get on with your livelihood and keep customers served with their meds and that is our priority. But the local community have been just fantastic, and it is quite overwhelming.

“The amount of support and offers of help have just been amazing and the food that arrived and the messages that have come from all over the world have really touched our hearts. So we are very grateful, and it shows the wonderful community spirit that is in this country,” he said.