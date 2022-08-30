It was an enjoyable summer of reading for hundreds of children in Sligo

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Clarke joined Sligo Central Library and helped present awards to children who took part in our recent Summer Stars Reading Challenge at Sligo Library.

The Summer Stars Challenge Award ceremony took place in Sligo Central Library last week.

Children taking part were invited in to receive their medal and certificate from the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Clarke and Senior Library Assistant (Acting), Michelle Brennan.

The Summer Stars Reading Challenge is part of the Right to Read programme, which encourages children to read during their Summer holidays. Fun rewards were provided along the way, including, bags, bookmarks, notebooks and pencils.

This year’s challenge has been hugely popular with over 1300 children from across the county taking part.

The popularity of this event proves how important reading is for a healthy mind, as well as developing language and listening skills.

The Summer Stars challenge provides the whole family with an opportunity to explore the full range of events and facilities which are available in Sligo Central Library. This year there was a full programme events including,

boardgames, robotics, nature and art workshops, as well as the weekly storytime sessions.

We also had a chance to connect with our Ukrainian friends with a designated storytime and boardgame events.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Michael Clarke noted the important role the library is plays in Sligo as a community and family hub plus, the first connection to the County Council for many children and families.