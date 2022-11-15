Irish unity research launched by MEP MacManus in Brussels

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus yesterday hosted the launch of the academic research paper, Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU, co-authored by Professor Colin Harvey and Mr Mark Bassett Barrister-at-Law, at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The independent report, commissioned by The Left in the European Parliament, explores the legal mechanisms, as outlined in the Good Friday Agreement and recognised under international law, for the island of Ireland to be reunited within the EU.

The report further outlines the steps that the EU can take in order to provide for such an eventuality.

Chris McManus MEP said: “The EU needs to take an active role in preparing for constitutional change on the island of Ireland. There is no legal impediment preventing the EU from doing so.

“Across Europe, people are engaging in this conversation whether it is diplomats, parliamentarians, or the general public.

“But to date, the EU has taken a back seat. We have seen through the long-lasting repercussions of Brexit how disastrous it can be when people vote on a referendum without the necessary planning put in place beforehand.

“In their research paper, Colin Harvey and Mark Bassett set out the legal mechanisms of the Good Friday Agreement and international law, and seek to provide a platform for the European institutions to engage in this debate.

“Ultimately, the constitutional future of Ireland will be decided by the people of Ireland.

“But Colin Harvey and Mark Bassett hold the view, and it is one that I share, that the European Union can do so much more to prepare for it, and I hope that this report will encourage that necessary future dialogue.”