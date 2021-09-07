Intertwining 9/11 lives

Kieran Gorman who died in the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers, New York, twenty years ago.

This weeks marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in which three passenger jets were hijacked by Islamist extremists and crashed into the World Trade Centre in New York City and the Pentagon.

A fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, went down in a field in Pennsylvania.

Sligo man Kieran Gorman was a labourer working on the 97th floor of Tower Two of the World Trade Centre and one of a number of Irish people among the 2,977 victims of all four incidents that day.

Today, Fintan Henry – a friend and colleague of Kieran’s as well as a survivor of the attacks – speaks exclusively to The Sligo Champion in what is his first interview in nearly two decades.

The narrative of history is more than a single story.

Indeed, if one person’s story is a thread, history is an embroidery, each individual story woven and knitted into a picture that’s never truly complete.

A feature of events like September 11 is the unlikely intersection of seemingly disparate threads – a cave-dwelling billionaire Saudi exile and his multinational lieutenants; a theocratic regime in Afghanistan; nineteen hijackers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Lebanon and the 265 passengers aboard the four hijacked flights; the thousands in the twin towers of the World Trade Centre, some 2,753 of whom would never make it out.

September 11 is an embroidery coloured by overlooked warnings and bureaucratic mix-ups so glaring they have given rise to bogus conspiracy theories that do little more than distract from the tragic detail of the fabric.

It is here, in the detail, that two particular stories – Kieran Gorman and Fintan Henry, Sligo labourers and good friends – intertwine.