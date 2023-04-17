Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Inspirational son who passed away at 23 will always be remembered by his devoted Leitrim family

Seamus Mulvihill was 23 when he passed away from an aggressive form of Leukemia in 1999 and ever since his family have honoured his memory and paid thanks for the treatment he received by organising many fundraisers. mum Breege chats to Gerry McLaughlin about her heartbreaking loss

Seamus Mulvihill pictured at Rossnowlagh beach, County Donegal in July 1999, just weeks before he passed away. Expand
The Mulvihill family pictured in August 1999, parents Breege and Michael and children, Michelle, Seamus, Aidan and John. Expand
Liam and Angela Murray (uncle and aunt of Seamus) with Breege and Michael Mulvihill with one of the many fundraising donated cheques in memory of Seamus. Expand

Close

Seamus Mulvihill pictured at Rossnowlagh beach, County Donegal in July 1999, just weeks before he passed away.

Seamus Mulvihill pictured at Rossnowlagh beach, County Donegal in July 1999, just weeks before he passed away.

The Mulvihill family pictured in August 1999, parents Breege and Michael and children, Michelle, Seamus, Aidan and John.

The Mulvihill family pictured in August 1999, parents Breege and Michael and children, Michelle, Seamus, Aidan and John.

Liam and Angela Murray (uncle and aunt of Seamus) with Breege and Michael Mulvihill with one of the many fundraising donated cheques in memory of Seamus.

Liam and Angela Murray (uncle and aunt of Seamus) with Breege and Michael Mulvihill with one of the many fundraising donated cheques in memory of Seamus.

/

Seamus Mulvihill pictured at Rossnowlagh beach, County Donegal in July 1999, just weeks before he passed away.

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

The loving mother and brother of a young who sadly passed away after a battle with leukemia have been speaking of his great courage and compassion when he was told that his life was coming to an end.

Seamus Mulvihill was only 23 when he passed away on September 14 1999 after a brave 18- month battle with leukaemia.

Privacy