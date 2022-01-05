Injured hiker rescued on slopes of Benbulben

A couple holidaying in Sligo were at the centre of a mountain rescue incident on Tuesday afternoon after one person suffered an injury on the northern slopes of Benbulben Mountain.

Rescue services were alerted by the couple themselves and by concerned locals just after midday leading to a joint operation involving the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team and the Coast Guard helicopter based in Strandhill.

“This incident coincided with the onset of cold weather conditions across the country,” stated Team Leader Ciaran Davis.

“Temperatures were significantly lower at 1,035 feet on an exposed slope where this incident occurred with accompanying wind chill and intermittent hail showers. We were alerted informally by concerned locals on Tuesday morning and quickly received an official call out request.

"A couple in their 50s/60s holidaying in Sligo had gone for a hike in the Luke’s Bridge area and one had fallen and suffered a lower leg injury. We treated the situation as being urgent taking the weather conditions into consideration. “

“Despite it being a week day, we mobilised 9 volunteer mountain rescue personnel and got the party onto the hillside where they located and treated the casualties,” continued Ciaran Davis.

“The Rescue 118 Coast Guard Helicopter assisted us directly by winching a paramedic to the scene and helped us to stabilise the injured person. We then did a highline rope winch of the casualty to the helicopter.

“The operation concluded at 1430 hrs with the helicopter evacuation of the casualty to Sligo University Hospital Emergency Department.

“I would like to thank and commend,” concluded Ciaran Davis, “all the voluntary mountain rescue members and Coast Guard personnel involved who responded in a timely manner and acted with the upmost professionalism.

"We urge anybody who is considering hill walking to consult our safety videos on the Sligowalks website. It is essential to be well equipped and prepared for unforeseen circumstances by having extra warm layers, food and drink in these wintry conditions.”