‘Inhumane conditions in prisons’

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny has called on the Minister for Justice to improve resourcing in the Irish Prison Services following the damning report published by the Mental Health Commission.

Deputy Kenny said after the report’s launch: “What is contained in this report is far more serious than any of us imagined. Those who are committing crimes while acutely mentally ill are, essentially, being warehoused in our prison service, often in solitary confinement, with little to no supports to rehabilitate them.

“This failure is in turn having a negative impact on the rates of reoffending.

“If a serious mental health difficulty such as acute psychosis is the root cause of an offence, then what hope is there for rehabilitation if the prisoner cannot access basic mental health services?

“The end result often leads to reoffending upon release, which also leads to an increase in victims. It is a vicious cycle which is being perpetuated by successive governments’ lack of investment and resource planning in both the Irish Prison Service and the mental health services in the wider community.

“We need reform - both for the safety of staff and prisoners, and to reduce the potential for reoffending.

“Ireland has one of the highest reoffending rates across Europe and much of that is due to the very low levels of funding for basic services.

“For too long, the Irish justice system has been the gatekeeper for those experiencing mental health difficulties. Gardaí are often the first group to respond to someone who is having a mental health crisis in communities.

“Some of the conditions that mentally ill people are experiencing in our prisons at present are inhumane.”