Individuals and groups from Sligo encouraged to participate in upcoming National Heritage Week

At the launch of Heritage Week 2022 at City Hall Sligo were Siobhán Ryan Heritage Officer SCC, Cllr. Donal Gilroy Chairperson Sligo Heritage Forum, Cllr. Tom MacSharry Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Martin Lydon Chief Executive SCC and Frank Moylan A/DOS SCC.

Heritage Week 2022 which is running from August 13-21 is a nationwide celebration of our natural, built and cultural heritage.

There are numerous events planned for county Sligo during the week, which is co-ordinated nationally by The Heritage Council in partnership with Local Authority Heritage Officers.

Siobhan Ryan, Heritage Officer with Sligo County Council outlined, “We are encouraging everyone to support the efforts of the many individuals and groups who have organised events for National Heritage Week in County Sligo.” She added: “The success of Heritage Week is wholly dependent on all the event organisers across the county, who are enthusiastic, committed and volunteer their time in order to make Heritage Week in Sligo the great success it is. Without their interest, hard work and voluntary commitment this week would not be possible.”

National Heritage Week projects can involve creating something new, such as developing research about a particular place in your locality, organising a new community event or developing an oral history collection. Projects can also involve revisiting or building on a heritage project that you have already worked on, such as showcasing research you have carried out on a monument, waterway or traditional skill, and finding new ways to grow awareness of it.

It’s not too late to get involved in Heritage Week 2022. Events and completed digital projects can still be uploaded via the organiser’s portal at www.heritageweek.ie. The last day to submit a digital project to the National Heritage Week website will be Tuesday, 23rd August 2022. For those creating in-person events, you are encouraged to register your event as soon as possible to allow time for promotion of the event.

Regular Heritage Week updates for Sligo will be posted on the Sligo Heritage Office Facebook page.

Updates and details of Heritage Week events nationally are available on www.heritageweek.ie.