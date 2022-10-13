Increased waste costs impacting on Sligo families, Sligo County Council hears

Waste collection should be taken back into public ownership, that’s according to Cllr Gino O’Boyle.

Cllr O’Boyle tabled a motion on the need for the ‘essential public service’ of waste collection to be taken back in public ownership and highlighted a 2019 motion by former councillor and Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus to investigate the process of moving from privatisation back into public ownership.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Declan Bree who said he has consistently opposed the privatisation of waste collection and the recent decision by Panda/Greenstar to increase charges speaks to the stronghold these companies have on the service.

“Households have been consistently encouraged to reduce waste and to recycle as much material as possible.

“However, when I visited the recycling centre on Deepwater Quay last month, I found that the recycling charge had increased by 50%,” he said.

“In addition to the increased charges for recycling, the company has increased the charge for the collection of household waste by 12% and the monthly service charges have been increased by 8%.

“If ever evidence was required to show how the privatisation of a public service leads to profiteering and higher prices this is an example.

“The continuing increase in charges is impacting on low and middle-income households and is particularly impacting on customers with large families. It has also led to an escalation of illegal dumping.

“It was Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil who privatised the refuse collection services in this country and it is ordinary people who have been expected to pay the price of privatisation.

“The reality is, as long as waste collection remains privatised, operators will charge as much as they can get away with.

“What is needed now is a re-introduction of a public waste collection service under the control of the local authorities.”

Cllr Michael Clarke supported the motion but highlighted that local authorities do not have the power to take back the ownership and that there should be a call for this to happen on a national level.

Cllr Arthur Gibbons stated that with an increased cost of living and major energy crisis if waste charges continue to increase people may start to resort to burning their rubbish which will only lead to an even bigger crisis.