Increased Garda activity fails to thwart gang in Tourlestrane raid

Despite increased Garda acivity over the past couple of weeks to try to catch a gang of burglars, they struck again in the county last Friday night.

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses in relation to the aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in the Tourlestrane area on Friday.

Between 7.20pm and 7.45pm, three masked men entered the home.

A number of items were taken including jewellery, a handbag with cash and a mobile phone.

Upon being alerted to the incident, a number of Garda checkpoints and patrols were established in surrounding areas but the suspects were not located.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Eskragh or Tourlestrange area of Sligo between 7.15pm and 8pm on Friday, 19th November 2021, to contact them.

In particular, any road users who may have dash cam or video footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have made. Investigations are ongoing.

There has been a spate of break-ins to houses throughout the county over the past number of weeks and these are also being linked to similar crimes in neighbouring counties.

House both in rural and urban settings have been hit and Gardaí believe it may be the same gang involved.

They are set to be highly mobile and strike during the hours of darkness with cash and jewellery the main focus of the burglaries.

