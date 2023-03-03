Inclusive theatre performance for younger audiences comes to Sligo’s Hawk’s Well

An inclusive theatre performance for younger audiences designed with accessibility at its core for family audiences (age 7+), comes to Hawk’s Well Theatre this month.

P.R.I.S.M, takes place on Wednesday 15th March at 7pm and Thursday 16th March at 10am

Join DAWN and DUSK on an exciting, synth-bursting, dimension-hopping adventure where you are the key to unlocking the mystery of P.R.I.S.M.

Stuck in an empty void dimension for far too long, Dusk devises a radical solution to their problem which hurls them into our dimension with catastrophic consequences.

In each performance, audience members who have a physical disability or other accessibility needs are given a full theatre experience, with captioning at every performance, pre-recorded audio description of key visual moments delivered as part of the sound design, and a wide provision of BSL interpreted performances.

Written by Gary Crossan, directed by Andrew Stanford, and starring Tierna McNally and Catriona McFeely, Belfast-based Replay Theatre Company take its inclusive theatre practice to new levels, providing an accessible theatre for all young audiences and their families.

Touch Tours available upon request at 6.30pm and 6.40pm on Wed 15 March with the opportunity to meet the characters and explore the set before you take your seats.

Tickets priced at €5/Free carers, contact the box office to arrange your booking at 071 9161518 or book online at www.hawkswell.com.