In your corner to help lift the burden of debt

Recent surveys have demonstrated that the rapidly increasing cost of living is the number one issue of concern for those living in Ireland today.

Now more than ever people are feeling the pinch of inflated utility bills, fuel prices spiralling out of control, and increased levels of personal debt.

Oftentimes when experiencing money troubles people tend to keep it to themselves, it is a hard thing to discuss and they would prefer for it to remain private and anonymous.

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is a free confidential Irish money advice service that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

MABS takes on clients who are struggling with personal debt, gives them impartial advice, and can even liaise with banks, utility providers, and the courts on their behalf.

The Sligo MABS office, located on Fish Quay in Sligo Town, is open to any individual in need of financial advice with Service Coordinator Patricia Murray stressing that no problem is too small for them to listen to.

“We deal with all types of debt, it could be someone who just wants to have a look at their budget, they are not sure where their money is disappearing on them and they want to get a handle on it,” she said.

“We help people prepare for insolvency, if they are in court or in danger of losing their home, and we also provide money management education.”

Patricia says that MABS deals with real people who are struggling and want to walk with them on a journey to becoming debt free.

“We can advocate for them on their behalf if that’s what they wish, or we support them behind the scenes.

“We outline the options they have and what the consequences and benefits are, we look to see if they are getting all the entitlements they are due and if there is a way to maximise what is coming in and reduce money going out,” she said.

MABS is a Government funded independent service that works with utility providers, banks, and other services to ensure clients can maintain a standard of living while also having a route out of personal debt.

“We look at affordable and realistic repayments to put forward to creditors while ensuring clients keep a roof over their heads, the lights on, and food on the table.

“We are a rights-based organisation and it is important that priorities are taken care of,” she said.

“We don’t have any agenda other than helping become debt free. If you are struggling or afraid things are going to get difficult, give us a call, we are not here to judge anyone’s situation.”

Patricia says she feels privileged to be able to help people and that clients feel comfortable enough to open up to them about their financial situation.

“We are there when someone feels they need somebody to have their back.

“I was speaking with someone recently and they told me a money advisor gave them a script to put in an email and they found it so beneficial, they just didn’t have the words, and dealing with creditors can feel so intimidating,” she said.

MABS can help people with a wide array of financial issues and even has dedicated mortgage arrears advisors, such as Tomás Kelly, to help people who have found themselves in difficulty.

Tomás says that advisors would be present at court with their duty solicitor who can advocate on clients behalf.

“If MABS wasn’t here people would feel very alone, we understand the process and with the aid of a solicitor can help explain the legal side of things and break down the process,” he said.

“The courtroom can be a lonely place on your own, so there is some support there.”

Tomás says advisors are available to help with everything from literacy issues, provide legal support, and maintaining repayments.

“There are different ways people come to MABS, it can be through our website, contacting our office directly, or even the national helpline if they don’t wish to speak at the local office,” he said.

“Other than the courtroom there is also a court mentoring system and there are many different routes to help in Sligo.

“Citizens Information would be our colleagues, local organisations like DVAS for people in difficult situations, and the banks even refer people to MABS which shows they view us as a valuable service.”

Tomás says that for people who feel their situation has gone too far, even if they have received a repossession order on their home, MABS is there to help.

“People have been in court with their house up for repossession and they’ve come to MABS and now they are still in their home, there is always time, once there is communication a plan can be made in most circumstances,” he said.

“We have hundreds of clients on the books at the minute and thousands have come through the door and sought assistance.”

Although MABS is a private and confidential service they have received feedback and testimonials from those in the Sligo area who they have helped such as:

“If I had not got the help from MABS I would probably have no roof over my head, so for all the help and advice I am eternally grateful I can now continue to live my life with one of the worst stresses I’ve experienced gone”

“MABS was extremely helpful at all times, they dealt with all creditors for us and I am pleased to say after a 7 year repayment plan we have now cleared all our debts, which was over €75,000 at the time, and we now have a clean sheet, amazing service which I would recommend to anyone.”

“My back was to the wall until I engaged the services of MABS, instantly everything became relaxed and focused, things were more manageable once I realised I still had ways around my situation. Excellent advice and always a friendly welcome on the phone or face to face.”

“MABS helped me greatly when I was under severe financial distress with Mortgage Arrears.

“Over the years I have dealt with a few different consultants and everyone of them helped me professionally, sympathetically, explained everything in simple form, guided me. I never felt alone.”

“It was so good to have someone look at my debts and financial situation with non-judgement and offer support and a birds eye perspective which I didn’t have.

“I implemented the advice given and I am feeling alot more confident about reducing and getting out of my debt.

“What at times felt like an impossible task now feels much more achievable.”

For those facing difficulties the Sligo MABS office is located on Fish Quay and can be connected via the MABS helpline at 0818 07 2000, on Whatsapp at 086 035 3141, or via email at sligo@mabs.ie