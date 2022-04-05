Sligo

In your corner to help lift the burden of debt

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is this year celebrating 30 years of helping individuals become debt free. SLIGO MABS representatives Patricia Murray and Tomás Kelly tell Stephen Holland about the services they provide and the satisfaction of helping people take back their future

MABS staff in Sligo:James Glynn, Dedicated Mortgage Arrears Adviser, Joan Watters, Money Adviser, Patricia Murray, Service Coordinator, Sinead Benson, Money Adviser, Tomás Kelly, Dedicated Mortgage Arrears Adviser and David Walsh, Money Adviser. Expand

sligochampion

Recent surveys have demonstrated that the rapidly increasing cost of living is the number one issue of concern for those living in Ireland today.

Now more than ever people are feeling the pinch of inflated utility bills, fuel prices spiralling out of control, and increased levels of personal debt.

