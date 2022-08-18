‘In the long now’ comes to Sligo as The Model announces details

Kicking off it's national and international tour in Sligo, The Model will continue their long-standing partnership with aemi (artists experimental moving image) through the presentation of In the long now.

The 2022 programme places work by Irish contemporary film artists in conversation with titles by international practitioners, all of whom are innovating new approaches to the moving image as an artform.

Featuring work by Alee Peoples, Eavan Aiken, Jeamin Cha, Sandy Kennedy, Sylvia Schedelbauer and Patrick Hough, ‘In the long now’ explores ideas relating to love, liveness, mortality and the act or technological process of seeing beyond the limits set by our physical abilities.

The exhibition screening will showcase 6 films by the artists with a total running time of 82 minutes. Visitors to The Model can come to see and enjoy the exhibition from Sat. 20 Aug. – Sun. 24 Sep. 2022 and admission is FREE.