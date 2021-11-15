In solemn memory

Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Arthur Gibbons at the remembrance ceremony with organiser, Norma Hamilton McGowan to his right.

Group pictured at the remembrance service held on Saturday morning last at the cenotaph on Pearse Road, Sligo to honour the men and women from Sligo town and county who served and died in the 1st and 2nd world wars.

Simone and Tom Hickey pictured in front of the wall of remembrance at Sligo Folk Park.

In honour of Remembrance Day, which observes those who died in the First World War, a Great Wall of Honour was opened at the Sligo Folk Park in Riverstown last Thursday.

The wall represents the over 600 Sligo military personnel and seven Sligo citizens who died in the conflict.

The figures are the work of local historian Simone Hickey who since February 2014 has been compiling a list of the Great War dead from the county.

“It was so emotional for me because I’d put eight years into it, and to see them listed not on a database on my computer but up on a wall as a memorial was just so special,” she said.

Ms. Hickey’s great-grandfather was one of the men listed and she stated that it is important to remember these men not just as soldiers but as human beings.

Due to political tensions and the fight for independence in Ireland around the time of the First World War Ms. Hickey said that families were not given the proper opportunity to grieve as fighting on behalf of the British Crown was seen to be something to be ashamed of.

“I live down the road from my grandad and I’m down there three or four times a week. I didn’t find out until 2013 that my great-grandfather was in the war. Why not mention your father? It’s still not talked about,” she said.

“There is an awful lot of hurt out there that I’ve found while researching and talking to families who were not able to grieve. The Church of Ireland and the Protestant communities have their memorials, but the Catholic community, they couldn’t mourn. They came back to a different Ireland, and when the medals did come out in the early 1920s you had to fill out a form and nobody wanted letters with a UK stamp on them.

“After 1998, things started to change, and people started to ask questions. It’s a great opportunity to have this memorial and to see their names there was just so emotional, it was the first time all the men were listed together.”

The Great Wall of Honour in the Sligo Folk Park is the first step in a much larger memorial project spearheaded the group, Lest Sligo Forgets, which will culminate in the unveiling of the Sligo County Great War Memorial Garden in Cleveragh Regional Park which has been delayed a number of times due to the pandemic.

“I thought I’d be waiting another year to see the names up like that, to put my hand on the wall and touch my great-grandfather’s name. It will be lovely for the families, especially the older people,” she said.

“They’re going to be remembered as men, not as soldiers, that’s my big thing. Once the military, politics, and religion are thrown out, people realise it’s just Sligo men.

“If that happened today where 600 Sligo men died it would be all over the place, that’s my perspective. Let the families recognise that they existed.”

The manager of the Sligo Folk Park Fiona Timony said the reception to the wall has been incredible and “it is fantastic to see so many positive comments” appreciating Ms. Hickey’s work.

“We previously had a version that was up from the Sligo Cathedral in 2014 when we were looking at the centenary of the beginning of the Great War, but the details have been consistently updated,” she said.

“Because of the positive response to the wall we’re offering a special rate. Normally we charge €8 to do a full guided tour but now if people want to pay €2 just to see the room, they can do that.

“In that room next to the wall we’ve got a uniform owned by Constance Markievicz, that’s a piece of history people don’t even know is here.

“We’ve got a huge amount of very interesting historical relics and they’re all original.”