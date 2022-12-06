In pictures the fundraising Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust ladies lunch

There was of glamour at the SHOUT ladies lunch at The Sligo Park Hotel last Friday for the first time in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
SHOUT was originally established in 2003 with the aim of targeting fundraising initiatives to benefit both the service and patients in the provision of better cancer care for the region.
The committee comprises of Sligo University Hospital specialist staff and members of the loca community. They are dedicated to proactively supporting cancer patients and their families through their cancer journey. The ladies lunch is one of of the most important fundraisers for the charity. See full gallery of pics in this week’s The Sligo Champion.