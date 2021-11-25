In pictures: Summerhill students honoured with awards

Mr Paul Keogh-Principal, Summerhill College, Martin Morgan (representing his son Michael who was awarded Senior student of the year and Sportsperson of the year) Dr. Colm-Cille Caulfield -Guest speaker.

The annual awards ceremony to celebrate the many achievements of the students at Summerhill College was held recently. The ceremony was streamed live to all classrooms, to parents/guardians and members of the alumni association. The ceremony opened with a video message and prayer of blessing from the college patron, Bishop Kevin Doran.

In his Principal’s address Mr Keogh acknowledged the achievements of all the award winners and the contribution the school makes locally, nationally and internationally He announced the naming of certain awards in recognition of the support being received from members of the Summerhill community towards the colleges development plan.

He spoke about the history of the college and how it has evolved over the years and continues to change and develop. He thanked the staff for the time they have given in support of students’ development.

Mr Keogh welcomed the guest speaker Dr Colm-Cille Caulfield and his wife Noelle. Dr Caulfield is a Professor of Environmental and Industrial Fluid Dynamics at the University of Cambridge. Mr Keogh outlined some of his many achievements and announced that one of the new science labs in the proposed extension would be named in his honour.

Dr Caulfield spoke fondly of his school days in Summerhill and outlined his early career. In an engaging and very well received address his main message to the students was based around the letters CIC from the college’s title (College of the Immaculate Conception). He highlighted why these three letters should be a reminder to students to be Confident, Independent and Considerate. He stressed the importance of the students believing in themselves, of doing the right thing and being considerate in their dealings with other people.

The colleges deputy principal, Mr Eoin Moriarty then introduced the winners.

The Father John Leogue Ethos award was conferred on Monsignor Michael (Ricky) Devine. The final two awards; the Student of the year award and Sportsperson of the year award went to Michael Morgan and were accepted on his behalf by his Dad Martin.

The ceremony concluded with a video message from Michael and a presentation to Dr Caulfield by head prefect Eamon Feehily.